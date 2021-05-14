Ripon College held its annual Awards Convocation on Wednesday, April 21. As one of Ripon's most prestigious events, the event honored outstanding students, faculty, and staff. Two area students received awards.
Lodi’s Abigail Stitgen, majoring in Chemistry with minors in Psychology and English, was awarded the Clifford Crump Phi Beta Kappa Award. Stitgen, who will be completing her junior year, also joined the Ripon College Laurels honor society and the Psi Chi honor society.
Pardeeville’s Alexis Lentz, majoring in Educational Studies MC/EA (Middle Childhood/Early Adolescence) and Psychology joined the Pi Lambda Theta honor society.