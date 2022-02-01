College News Student Achievement Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More area students earned academic honors at their respective colleges and universities during the Fall 2021 semester. Following is a list of those students and their honors.University of Wisconsin-MilwaukeeThe following individuals have been named to the Dean's List. The undergraduate students, listed by hometown with area of study, are:Lodi — Isabelle Jelinek, Engineering & Applied Science; Lauren Sandler, Education; Jamie Williams, Health SciencesPardeeville — Brandon Janczewski, BusinessPortage — Nicholas Holmes, Engineering & Applied Science; Katelyn Kastenholz, Education; Olivia Limmex, Business; Salvador Sebastian, Information StudiesPoynette — Francis Koenen, BusinessRio — Justice Harness, BusinessCarthage CollegeThe following students have been named to the Dean’s List. The honors go to students who maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher, while carrying at least 14 credits during a semester.Dane — Logan HoonPardeeville — Emma Kreuziger; Julia RieckmannPortage — Aidan Bartnicki; Teresa Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Lodi School Board candidates answer questions about COVID, funding, oversight and teacher burden Five candidates make cases for Lodi School Board Lodi woman accused of stealing over $50,000 from soccer club Climate change on the Petenwell Flowage Poynette teen charged with child sexual assault Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin