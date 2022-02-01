More area students earned academic honors at their respective colleges and universities during the Fall 2021 semester. Following is a list of those students and their honors.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The following individuals have been named to the Dean's List. The undergraduate students, listed by hometown with area of study, are:

Lodi — Isabelle Jelinek, Engineering & Applied Science; Lauren Sandler, Education; Jamie Williams, Health Sciences

Pardeeville — Brandon Janczewski, Business

Portage — Nicholas Holmes, Engineering & Applied Science; Katelyn Kastenholz, Education; Olivia Limmex, Business; Salvador Sebastian, Information Studies

Poynette — Francis Koenen, Business

Rio — Justice Harness, Business

Carthage College

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List. The honors go to students who maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher, while carrying at least 14 credits during a semester.

Dane — Logan Hoon

Pardeeville — Emma Kreuziger; Julia Rieckmann

Portage — Aidan Bartnicki; Teresa Wilson

