The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the 2020 fall semester.
Full-time undergraduates who earned a 3.9-4.0 GPA are given the Highest Honors designation. High Honor citations go to those with GPAs from 3.75 to 3.89 and Honor recognition is accorded to those with GPAs from 3.5 to 3.74.
Area students, listed by hometown with year in school, who received honors include:
Lodi
Gloria Bilse, junior, Honors; Carter Scott, sophomore, Honors; Luke Simonson, senior, High Honors; Benjamin Simplot, sophomore, Highest Honors
Pardeeville
Dustin Brodie, freshman, Highest Honors; Kaitlin Gilbert, senior, High Honors; Nathan Goebel, senior, Honors; Miranda Gorsuch, senior, Highest Honors; Kayla Guenther, junior, Honors; Dawson Holtan, senior, Highest Honors; Rachel Hopperdietzel, sophomore, High Honors; Rebecca Ives, senior, Highest Honors; Jameson Nedza, senior, Honors; Karissa Olson, junior, Honors; Jackson Parker, sophomore, Honors; Thomas Yelk, senior, High Honors
Poynette
Torin Hanson, freshman, Honors; Emily Lee, freshman, High Honors; Mikayla Sorge, junior, Honors; Riley Wadzinski, senior, Highest Honors
Rio
Emily Bradley, freshman, Highest Honors; Jeffery Corning, junior, Honors; Garrett Loncki, senior, Honors; Bryant Sell, sophomore, Honors
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned Highest Honors distinction.
Stoltenberg named to fall semester Dean's List at WLC
Lodi’s Katelyn Stoltenberg, a freshman at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college's Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The college, which prepares students for lives of Christian leadership, is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience.
