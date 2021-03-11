The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh announced students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester across all three campuses — Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits (excluding pass/fail courses). The term GPA requirement for Honor Roll is 3.3; the GPA requirement for Dean's List is 3.75.
The area students, listed by hometown, with year and honor, are:
Arlington — Jake Buss, Freshman, Dean's List
Dane — Mitch Nellen, Sophomore, Dean's List
Lodi — Elizabeth Anthon, Junior, Dean's List; Kaitlyn Breunig, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Hannah Busser, Sophomore, Dean's List; Courtney Davis, Senior, Honor Roll; Jillian Heintz, Senior, Dean's List; Meg McIntyre, Senior, Honor Roll; Natalie Nolden, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Aubrie Patrick, Senior, Dean's List; Amber Richter, Junior, Honor Roll; Alyssa Roland, Sophomore, Dean's List; Carlie Wilson, Freshman, Dean's List
Pardeeville — Abagail Brown, Sophomore, Honor Roll; Lacy Chappell, Freshman, Honor Roll; Payton Purtell, Junior, Dean's List
Poynette — Cody Chadwick, Senior, Honor Roll; Brynn McDermott, Freshman, Honor Roll; Elizabeth Reddeman, Senior, Dean's List; Morgan Thiele, Junior, Honor Roll
Rio — Nhia Xiong, Senior, Dean's List
Local students selected to the Dean's List at the University of Minnesota
The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
The area students, listed by hometown with area of study, are:
Dane — Tristan Blechinger, Sophomore, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Sciences; Sophia Gehling, Freshman, College of Education/Human Development; Lauren Wolf, Freshman, College of Design
Lodi — Veronica Hendren, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; Zachary O'Connor, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Poynette — Ashley Hagenow, Sophomore, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource Sciences; Emma Haukom, Senior, College of Design; Trevor Marquardt, Junior, Carlson School of Management; Lauren Thiele, Freshman, Carlson School of Management
Poynette’s Blumenstein graduates from Baldwin Wallace
Tori Blumenstein, of Poynette, recently graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Baldwin Wallace recognized the achievements of 302 graduate and undergraduate students via a virtual “conferring of degrees" ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Poynette student earns distinction at Wichita State University
Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3,500 students who were on the WSU Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.
The lone area student to receive the honor was Poynette’s Zachary Davidson
To be included on the Dean's Honor Roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
