Lodi resident Named to Saint Anselm College dean's list for Spring 2021 Semester
Saint Anselm College has released the Dean's List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.
Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Holly P. Manchester, a Business major in the class of 2021 from Lodi was named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
A total of 573 students representing 26 states were named.