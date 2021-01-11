Abigail Stitgen, of Lodi, played violin with the Ripon College Orchestra — minus the players who are members of the community, because of the coronavirus pandemic — when they recorded a performance of Franz Tunder's "An Wasserflussen Babylon" at the end of the fall semester.
Stitgen is a junior at Ripon College and is majoring in Chemistry with minors in Psychology and English. Her parents are Thomas and Bridget Stitgen of Lodi.
Orchestra conductor and Adjunct Instructor of Music Mishan Han led the ensemble, with Assistant Professor of Music Erin Bryan, who is also a soprano soloist. There were only eight members of the chamber orchestra, due to the pandemic.
An audio recording can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRLc7BZZM6s.
"Given the necessarily smaller size of the ensemble in the present circumstances, Mishan Han and I thought it may be fun to look at some chamber collaboration opportunities," Bryan said. "I've long loved ;An Wasserflussen Babylon,' by Franz Tunder (1614-1667), and conveniently, it's scored for a chamber string ensemble, organ and soprano.
"After rehearsing together in person, we then set down to do the recordings,” she continued. “In order to allow me to record the voice part maskless, the orchestra and organ recorded their track first, and then I went into Demmer (Recital Hall) alone to get a take of the soprano part sans mask. A student worker then mixed the audio recordings."
