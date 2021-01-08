Ripon College has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean's List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.4 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale, and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
The following area students to make the list, with hometown and major listed, are:
Lodi
— Chloee Errthum, majoring in Studio Art and Psychology; and
— Abigail Stitgen, majoring in Chemistry with minors in Psychology and English.
Poynette
— Mara Millard, major is currently undeclared;
Pardeeville
— Alexis Lentz, majoring in Educational Studies MC/EA (Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence) and Psychology; and
— Seth Stollfus, majoring in Exercise Science with an emphasis in Physical Education, with minors in Health and Educational Studies.
Ripon College, founded in 1851, is Wisconsin's best-value private college and a national leader in liberal arts education, devoted to ensuring every student realizes their unique potential. Ninety-six percent of alumni are employed, in graduate school or student-teaching within six months.
Stewart earns academic honor at Madison College
Cash Stewart, of Poynette, was named to the Dean’s List at Madison College for the fall 2020 semester. Stewart received Perfect Honors with a 4.0 GPA.
To make the Dean’s List at Madison College, a student be enrolled in a program and earn at least a 3.5 GPA in a minimum of six completed credits.
