Three area students will be among 3,200 prospective graduates from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on May 16.
The three, with degrees listed, are:
Lodi — James McCallum, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy
Poynette — Austin Taylor, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Pardeeville — Brandon Janczewski, College of General Studies, Associate of Arts and Sciences
UWM is the second largest university in Wisconsin, with over 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Dane native makes the President's List at Western Technical College
Sara Warren, from Dane, was named to Western Technical College's President's List of High Distinction for the Spring 2021 term.
To be included on the President's List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate's degree or technical diploma program.