Several area students have received academic honors for the Fall 2021 semester at their respective colleges or universities. Below is a list of those students:
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Five area students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. They are, listed by hometown:
Lodi — Katelyn Stoltenberg
Sun Prairie — Gracie Hillier; Timothy Grant; Brevin Jegerlehner
Windsor — Nathan Bollmeier
Clarke University
Clark University, in Dubuque, Iowa, recently announced its Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Lodi’s Carson Possehl was named to the list, achieving between a 3.65-4.0 GPA
Loras College
Dane’s Dorothy Deans was named to the Dean’s List at Loras College (Dubuque, Iowa) for the fall semester. A student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA across 12 credits to be recognized.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Two Pardeeville students made the Dean’s List, which requires full-time undergraduate students to maintain at least a 3.5 GPA. The students were Alexis Crotty (majoring in Animal Science) and Sophia Heran (majoring in Music Education).
St. Norbert College
Three area students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. A minimum 3.5 GPA is required for academic eligibility. They are:
Portage — Rachel Benck, Morgan Fimreite, Molly Freye
Southern New Hampshire University
Two students from Pardeeville were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The students were Chloe Saalsaa and Nicholas Henke.
To be eligible for the President’s List, full-time undergraduate students must earn a 3.7 GPA or higher.
Upper Iowa University
Pardeeville’s Kimberly Peterson was the lone area student named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible, the full-time undergraduate student must obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher.