The University of Wisconsin recently released its academic honors for the Fall 2021 semester. Students were named to either the Dean’s High Honors, the Dean’s Honor List, the Dean’s List, or the Honor Roll — depending on their area of study.
The list of area students receiving Fall 2021 honors, listed by hometown, is as follows:
Dean’s High Honors
Lodi — Anya Armbrust, School of Human Ecology
Dean’s Honor List
Arlington — Matthew Collins, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Gabriel Yelk, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Dane — Brooke Meinholz, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Lodi — Brandon Steiger, College of Engineering; Jacob Heyroth, School of Human Ecology; Jessica Keller, School of Human Ecology; Julia Wiessing, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Justine Morgan, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Mariah Clark, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Matthew Rivard, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Min Hui Kim, School of Nursing; Oscar Donegan, College of Engineering; Robert Hatch, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Pardeeville — Joshua Kercher, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Poynette — Lucy Cuff, School of Human Ecology; Quinn Johnson, College of Engineering
Dean’s List
Arlington — Dominic Maier, College of Letters & Science
Lodi — Blaise Zander, School of Business; Brandon Grover, College of Letters & Science; Clare Joutras, School of Education; Grace Metzler, College of Letters & Science; Jack Sagers, College of Letters & Science; Jared Volk, College of Letters & Science; Krystel Cumbajin Lara, College of Letters & Science; Paige Milne, College of Letters & Science; Summer Acker, College of Letters & Science; Taylor Hatley, College of Letters & Science
Pardeeville — Avery Meierdirk, College of Letters & Science; Mikayla Brouette, School of Education
Poynette — Brooke Foye, College of Letters & Science; Caleb Reddeman, College of Letters & Science; Cora Grover, School of Education; Daniel Weisensel, School of Business; Johanna Hutchinson, School of Education; Matthew Bartz, College of Letters & Science; Nic Leighty, College of Letters & Science; Nicholas Koss, College of Letters & Science
Honor Roll
Poynette — Scott Lucey, School of Pharmacy
UWGB announces Fall 2021 academic honors
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recently announced its academic honors for the Fall 2021 semester. Highest Honors is for those who achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester, while High Honors is for those who achieved a 3.75-3.99 GPA, and Honors is for those who achieved a 3.5-3.74 GPA.
All were full-time students, earning 12 or more credits during the semester. The list includes all four of UWGB campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan).
The list of area students honored is as follows:
Highest Honors — Sarah Bock, Lodi; Kameron Jennings, Poynette; Matilda Peterson, Poynette; Madilyn Daniels, Prairie du Sac; Kristen Smith, DeForest; Stephanie Gander, Sun Prairie; Emma Maas, Waunakee
High Honors — Cosette Wiezbiskie, DeForest; Natasha Flaten, Sun Prairie; Abby Miller, Windsor; Mitch Litsau, Waunakee
Honors — Benjamin Flickinger, Poynette; Makenna Bisch, Pardeeville; Jacob Kercher, Pardeeville; Elizabeth Horner, DeForest; Ryan Ramminger, DeForest; Madison Faust, Sun Prairie