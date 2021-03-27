Hunter Bowman and Samantha Himegarner — both of Lodi — have been named to the fall 2020 semester Dean's List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Bowman is a junior and Himegarner a sophomore.
Luther College's Fall 2020 Dean's List includes 846 students; 179 first-years, 177 sophomores, 213 juniors and 277 seniors. The requirements to be named to the Dean's List were amended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be named to the Dean's List, in the fall of 2020, a student must have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or better, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with eight hours (previously 10 credit hours) of conventional grades and have no more than one "incomplete" credit hour with no "F" or "NC" grades.
Poynette’s Schwenn receives academic honor at Bemidji State
Poynette’s Elizaveta Schwenn earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, at the conclusion of the Fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 428 students earned Fall 2020 President's List honors from the university.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.