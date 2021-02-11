The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall 2020 semester.

Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned at least a 3.5 semester GPA and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

The area students making the Dean’s List at UWL, listed by hometown with intended major, are:

Dane

Kristen Miller, Undeclared Major

Caylee Nechvatal, Finance Major

Logan Richards, Management Major

Lodi

Carter Breunig, Finance Major

Casey Breunig, Biology Major

Ryan Brewer, Therapeutic Recreation Major

Isabelle Clary, Political Science Major

Slater Fitzgerald, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track

Sierra Furger, Biology Major

Alana Gilles, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track

Ryan Goethel, Finance Major

Hannah Hargis, Sociology Major

Joye Hellenbrand, Early/Middle Childhood Education Major

Callie Koziol, Psychology Major

Kaelyn Kruchten, Psychology Major

McKenzie Kruchten, Early/Middle Childhood Education Major

Toni Langowski, Political Science Major

Morgan McNeill, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track

Lexi Mitchell, Biology Major

Ellie Schaap, Art Education Major

Pardeeville

Chase Balzer, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track

Callie Brouette, Spanish Major

Nicholas Cerro, Political Science Major

Tyler Francis, English Education Major

Jonathan Kamrath, Finance Major

Skylar Lynch, Undeclared Major

Kirston Purtell, Management Major

Poynette

Ashley Hellenbrand, Management Major

Allison Tomlinson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Fitness Track

UW-Platteville announces Dean's List

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

UWP’s College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture, along with the College of Liberal Arts and Education require GPA’s of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.5 GPA.

The area students who received the honor, listed by hometown with major, are:

Dane

Hunter Grams, Animal Science

Shannon Lamb, Soil and Crop Science

Andrew Mack, Industrial Technology Management

Lake Wisconsin

Alyssa Westby, Business Administration

Lodi

Melissa Burmeister, Environmental Engineering

Riley Jelinek, Civil Engineering

Allyson McGettigan, Chemistry

Amanda Nolden, Elementary Education

Noah Pfeil, Civil Engineering

Andrew Ricks, Mechanical Engineering

Nicole Schoenemann, Elementary Education

Ian Seidler, Software Engineering

Samuel Stitgen, Computer Science

Nathan Taylor, Environmental Engineering

Sydni Thompson, Criminal Justice

Pardeeville

Preston Ernst, Mechanical Engineering

Aaron Holbach, Construction Management

Jake Ringelstetter, Industrial Technology Management

Poynette

Kevin Gorman, Mechanical Engineering

Hans Tollaksen, Electrical Engineering

Rio

Bailey Brewer, Psychology

Area students earn Semester Honors, make Dean's List at Edgewood College

The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2020 semester at Edgewood College. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.

The area students receiving the honor are — Caitlin Hellenbrand (Dane), Kendra Nicolay (Lodi), Christopher Raemisch (Lodi), Austin Rickey (Lodi), Anna Salzman (Dane), and Jeromy Toutant (Rio).

In addition to receiving Semester Honors, Kendra Nicolay and Austin Rickey were both named to the Dean’s List.

Edgewood College serves approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master's degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.

