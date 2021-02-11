The following area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall 2020 semester.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned at least a 3.5 semester GPA and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
The area students making the Dean’s List at UWL, listed by hometown with intended major, are:
Dane
Kristen Miller, Undeclared Major
Caylee Nechvatal, Finance Major
Logan Richards, Management Major
Lodi
Carter Breunig, Finance Major
Casey Breunig, Biology Major
Ryan Brewer, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Isabelle Clary, Political Science Major
Slater Fitzgerald, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track
Sierra Furger, Biology Major
Alana Gilles, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track
Ryan Goethel, Finance Major
Hannah Hargis, Sociology Major
Joye Hellenbrand, Early/Middle Childhood Education Major
Callie Koziol, Psychology Major
Kaelyn Kruchten, Psychology Major
McKenzie Kruchten, Early/Middle Childhood Education Major
Toni Langowski, Political Science Major
Morgan McNeill, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track
Lexi Mitchell, Biology Major
Ellie Schaap, Art Education Major
Pardeeville
Chase Balzer, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Pre-professional Track
Callie Brouette, Spanish Major
Nicholas Cerro, Political Science Major
Tyler Francis, English Education Major
Jonathan Kamrath, Finance Major
Skylar Lynch, Undeclared Major
Kirston Purtell, Management Major
Poynette
Ashley Hellenbrand, Management Major
Allison Tomlinson, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Fitness Track
UW-Platteville announces Dean's List
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
UWP’s College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture, along with the College of Liberal Arts and Education require GPA’s of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.5 GPA.
The area students who received the honor, listed by hometown with major, are:
Dane
Hunter Grams, Animal Science
Shannon Lamb, Soil and Crop Science
Andrew Mack, Industrial Technology Management
Lake Wisconsin
Alyssa Westby, Business Administration
Lodi
Melissa Burmeister, Environmental Engineering
Riley Jelinek, Civil Engineering
Allyson McGettigan, Chemistry
Amanda Nolden, Elementary Education
Noah Pfeil, Civil Engineering
Andrew Ricks, Mechanical Engineering
Nicole Schoenemann, Elementary Education
Ian Seidler, Software Engineering
Samuel Stitgen, Computer Science
Nathan Taylor, Environmental Engineering
Sydni Thompson, Criminal Justice
Pardeeville
Preston Ernst, Mechanical Engineering
Aaron Holbach, Construction Management
Jake Ringelstetter, Industrial Technology Management
Poynette
Kevin Gorman, Mechanical Engineering
Hans Tollaksen, Electrical Engineering
Rio
Bailey Brewer, Psychology
Area students earn Semester Honors, make Dean's List at Edgewood College
The following area students have earned Semester Honors for the Fall 2020 semester at Edgewood College. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
The area students receiving the honor are — Caitlin Hellenbrand (Dane), Kendra Nicolay (Lodi), Christopher Raemisch (Lodi), Austin Rickey (Lodi), Anna Salzman (Dane), and Jeromy Toutant (Rio).
In addition to receiving Semester Honors, Kendra Nicolay and Austin Rickey were both named to the Dean’s List.
Edgewood College serves approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.The College offers more than 40 academic and professional programs, including master's degrees in business, education, and nursing, and doctoral degrees in educational leadership and nursing practice.
