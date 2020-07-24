The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,441 degrees in May. Of the degrees awarded, 1,414 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 27 were received by students attending UWEC-Barron County.
Local students who received degrees at the Eau Claire (listed by hometown), with their fields of study are:
Dane
— Lindsey Deans, Education and Human Sciences, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders
Lodi
— Jessica Damit, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, health care administration
— Adam Phillips, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice
— Brooke Stasney, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders
Pardeeville
— Carter Jenatscheck, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, business finance
— Keller Leerek, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, political science
Poynette
— Brea Falstad, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders
— Abby Gregorich, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, integrated strategic communication and psychology
— Ryan Roghers, Business, Master of Business Administration, business administration
Local student named to St. Cloud State Dean's List
St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,700 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2020 spring semester Dean's List.
Skyler Kurt, of Lodi, was named to the list. Kurt is attending the School of Public Affairs and is majoring in Criminal Justice Studies.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Lodi student named to Dean’s List at Drake University
Matthew Lins of Lodi was named to the Dean’s List at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Deans' list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake.
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.
Local students selected to University of Minnesota Dean's List
The following students have been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota.
Dane
— Luke Stangl, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Lodi
— Zachary O'Connor, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Poynette
— Ashley Hagenow, Freshman, College of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
— Emma Haukom, Senior, College of Design
— Claire Redell, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Area student graduates from Benedictine College
James McGuire of Rio graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing, Management and Finance at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
The college graduated 317 students, including 19 with graduate degrees. Students graduated at the official end of the academic year on May 16.
McGuire was also named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
