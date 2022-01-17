A few area students were part of the more than 1,900 students who earned their degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee during a virtual commencement on Dec. 19.
The area students earning their degrees were, listed by hometown with their academic group and degree, are:
Lodi — Chase Bouril, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science; Abigail Garnhart, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science; Cheryl Latham, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; James McCallum, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy; Whitney Meier, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Jennifer Robinson, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science
Pardeeville — Samantha Carter, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Rio — Meghan Maurer, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Arts; Hunter Mortimer, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science
Several from area receive academic honors at UWSP
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point announced the students receiving academic honors for the Fall 2021 semester. Students could earn one of three — Highest Honors (3.9-4.0 GPA), High Honors (3.75-3.89 GPA), and Honors (3.5-3.74 GPA).
The area students, listed by hometown, with class year and honor, are:
Lodi — Gloria Bilse, senior, Honors; Kinsey Gade, freshman, High Honors; Luke Simonson, senior, High Honors; Benjamin Simplot, junior, Highest Honors
Pardeeville — Dustin Brodie, sophomore, High Honors; Kaitlin Gilbert, senior, Highest Honors; Miranda Gorsuch, senior, Highest Honors; Kayla Guenthler, senior, Highest Honors; Rachel Hopperdietzel, junior, High Honors; Cami Johansen, freshman, High Honors; Connor Metzler, senior, Honors
Portage — Shelbi Blau, freshman, High Honors; Sawyer Caldwell, senior, Honors; Ross DeWitt, senior, Honors; Garrett Exo, junior, Highest Honors; Ashlyn Kohler, senior, Highest Honors; Leo McEvilly, freshman, honors; Brooklyn Miller, junior, High Honors; Jaden Perez, junior, Highest Honors; McKenna Przybyl, junior, Highest Honors; Trevor Rottiger, senior, Highest Honors; Emily Shier, sophomore, High Honors
Poynette — Torin Hanson, sophomore, Highest Honors; Mikayla Sorge, senior, Highest Honors
Rio — Bryant Sell, junior, Honors
UW-Stout announces Fall 2021 academic honors
Area students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout for the Fall 2021 semester. Students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher to make the list. The area students, listed by hometown, with class year and area of study, are:
Lodi — Owen Jelinek, senior, Industrial Design; Alison Klann, senior, Mechanical Engineering; Jason Morgan, sophomore, Construction
Portage — Dalton Brauner, senior, Engineering Technology; Christian Heo, junior Graphic Design and Interactive Media; Karl Todryk, junior, Special Education
Poynette — Aidan Aldridge, sophomore, Mechanical Engineering; Mollie Blochwitz, sophomore, Video Production, Pre-Graphic Design and Interactive Media; Madee Kleinschmidt, senior, Health, Wellness & Fitness
Rio — Dylan Anderson, sophomore, Engineering Technology; Tiffany Johnson, senior, Game Design and Development Art