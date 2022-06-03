Student Achievement Jun 3, 2022 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save University of Wisconsin-SuperiorSpring 2022 Dean's ListGarrett Schreiber, LodiGarrett Lynch, PortageUniversity of Wisconsin-WhitewaterSpring 2022 Dean's ListJohn Benish, LodiLeah Beyer, LodiSavannah Curtis, LodiCasey Fleischmann, DaneCrystal Harackiewicz, PoynetteRachel Hepler, PardeevilleBrittny Konkel, ArlingtonTristan Kreger-Simek, ArlingtonAnne Krueger, PardeevilleMeranda Kuwik, LodiJoshua Lemke, PoynetteAlyssa Meier, DaneDylan Oelke, PardeevilleEmily Price, RioLeah Riddle, PoynetteIsaac Severson, RioBlake Shada, DaneAlex Von Behren, PardeevilleTrevor Von Behren, PardeevilleJaelyne White, PoynetteHannah Wilkes, Lodi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now American Legion Post 216 Announces 2022 Memorial Day Program 'I can’t teach the future if the future is dead' United's season ends at DeForest; Burke lifts Blue Devils to two girls' soccer wins Lodi track and field team qualifies for state in 18 events Praise for Dean Knudson, decision time for Vos Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!