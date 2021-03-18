Four area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December.
The area students, with degree, major and any honors, are:
Lodi — Hannah Hargis, Bachelor of Science, Sociology Major, Honors; Danielle Mori, Bachelor of Science, Geography Major with emphasis in Environmental Science
Poynette — Tanner Bruchs, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science with emphasis in Exercise Science - Fitness Track; Lexie Stark, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood/Early Adolescence Education
Local students graduate from UW-Oshkosh
Students at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh received diplomas in December during the university's 56th Midyear Commencement ceremony. The new grads from all three UWO campuses — Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh — include nearly 750 with bachelor's degrees, more than 150 with master's degrees, about 170 associate degrees and eight who earned doctorate degrees. The degrees became official Jan. 22.
The area students, listed by hometown with degrees and majors, are:
Lodi — Molly Ness, Online and Continuing Education, Leadership and Organizational Studies (Aviation Management)
Poynette — Rebecca Gruenwald, College of Education and Human Services, Human Services Leadership
Rio — Dawn Suchomel, Online and Continuing Education, Leadership and Organizational Studies (Organizational Studies)
Pardeeville’s Bauer makes Dean's List at Carthage College
Carthage College has named Jared Bauer, of Pardeeville, to its Dean's List for academic excellence during the fall 2020 semester.
Dean's List honors are given to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Pardeeville’s DeLapp named to University of Dubuque’s Dean’s List
The University of Dubuque released it’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Pardeeville’s Josephine DeLapp was the lone area resident named to the list.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher for that semester.
Pardeeville’s Walton named to Dean's List at Grove City College
Pardeeville’s Peter Walton, a senior Chemistry major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean's List with Distinction for the fall 2020 semester. Walton is a 2017 graduate of Pardeeville High School and is the son of Rev. and Mrs. Charles Walton.
Students eligible for the Dean's List have a GPA of 3.4 to 3.59; for the Dean's List with Distinction a GPA of 3.6 to 3.84 and for the Dean's List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
