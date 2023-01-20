Lodi and Poynette Area Academic Achievement Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 20, 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Updated 31 sec ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clark UniversityFall 2022 Dean’s ListCarson PossehlIowa State UniversityFall 2022 Dean's ListEmma Lorang, Lodi, Journalism and Mass CommunicationsSamantha Mori, Lodi, Journalism and Mass CommunicationsLoras CollegeFall 2022 Dean’s ListDorothy Deans, DaneMarquette UniversityFall 2022 Dean’s ListLexi Sullivan, Poynette, Biomedical SciencesMissouri State UniversityFall 2022 Dean's ListMara Kolberg, PoynetteSouth Dakota State UniversityFall 2022 Dean’s ListJustin Taylor, Arlington, College of EngineeringUniversity of IowaFall 2022 Dean's ListSavannah Manthey, Pardeeville, Pre-physical therapyUniversity of Wisconsin-StoutFall 2022 Dean's ListIsabella Anderson, Rio, PsychologyMollie Blochwitz, Poynette, Graphic design and interactive mediaOwen Jelinek, Lodi, Industrial designTiffany Johnson, Rio, Game design and development artAbby Kerl, Lodi, Pre-graphic design and interactive mediaAlison Klann, Lodi, Mechanical engineeringJason Morgan, Lodi, ConstructionEmma Tynan, Rio, Fashion and retailUniversity of Wisconsin-SuperiorFall 2022 Dean’s ListValerie Contreras, PoynetteBriana Goss, PoynetteGarrett Lynch, PortageWestern Technical CollegeFall 2022 President's ListSienna Eberly, DaneAlayna Rosga, Lodi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie man faces drug, weapons charges after Lodi crash ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Poynette Middle Schooler receives Presidential Service Award Wrestling: Lodi wins conference duals, Norski Invite Residents form Okee Bay Lake Association to preserve health of Mill Pond Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!