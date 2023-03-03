Lodi and Poynette Area Academic Achievements Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 3, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bemidji State UniversityFall 2022 President’s ListElizaveta Schwenn, PoynetteLuther CollegeFall 2022 Dean’s ListSamantha Himegarner, Senior, LodiUniversity of Wisconsin-LaCrosseFall 2022 GraduatesNicholas Anderson, Pardeeville, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major; Management MajorIsabelle Clary, Lodi, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology Major; Political Science Major, HonorsTylar Holtan, Portage, Bachelor of Science, Psychology MajorKierstin Hahn, Portage, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major, HIghest HonorsKaelyn Kruchten, Lodi, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Highest HonorsUniversity of Wisconsin-MadisonFall 2022 GraduatesJayne Arnold, Lodi, School of Education, Master of Science-Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis, Educational Leadership and Policy AnalysisAshley Ary, Rio, School of Education, Master of Science-School Psychology, School PsychologyOriana Connors, Dane, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, PsychologyKristin Ehlert, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Master of Professional French Studies, French StudiesTimothy Finn, Lodi, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Nuclear Engineering and Engineering Physics, Nuclear Engineering and Engineering PhysicsJacob Heyroth, Lodi, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace StudiesJessica Keller, Lodi, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace StudiesTravis Miller, Portage, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Legal Studies, Graduated with Distinction Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette teen given jail time and probation in plea on charge of mental harm to a child Poynette Village approves plat for Glen Gardens How will large solar developments impact farmlands, including soil health, pollination cycles and ecosystems? It depends on who you ask Wrestling: Lodi's bid for team state berth comes up short; Blue Devils send six to Kohl Center Gerald R. "Jerry" Hilliker Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!