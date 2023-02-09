Lodi and Poynette Area Academic Achievements Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 9, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carthage CollegeFall 2022 Dean's ListBailey Dobbratz, RioEmma Kreuziger, PardeevilleJulia Rieckmann, PardeevilleUniversity of Wisconsin-PlattevilleFall 2022 Dean's ListMelissa Burmeister, Lodi, Reclamation, Environment and ConservationChey Erickson, Portage, PsychologyLaura Gramer, Portage, EnglishMike Jones, Rio, PsychologySam Klann, Lodi, Elementary EducationZac Larson, Portage, Business Administration ASSeth Martin, Portage, Industrial Technology ManagementAlly McGettigan, Lodi, ChemistryKylie Owens, Pardeeville, Associate of Arts and ScienceKayla Pierquet, Lodi, Animal ScienceNicole Schoenemann, Lodi, Elementary EducationIan Seidler, Lodi, Software EngineeringSamuel Stitgen, Lodi, Computer ScienceSydney Tobin, Poynette, Chemistry, Forensic InvestigationRachel Zajicek, Lodi, Elementary Education Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi School Board candidates chat about changes and challenges in schools Wrestling: Lodi wins 30th consecutive conference title Poynette man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for sixth OWI Lodi School Board incumbent candidate H. Adam Steinberg full interview transcript Athlete spotlight: Lodi's Noah Johnson Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!