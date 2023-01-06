Lodi and Poynette Area Academic Achievements Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of Wisconsin-WhitewaterFall 2022 Dean’s ListMaddy Anderson, RioKylee Barden, PardeevilleJohn Benish, LodiLeah Beyer, LodiSavannah Curtis, LodiCasey Fleischmann, DaneDylan Freeman, RioCrystal Harackiewicz, PoynetteRachel Hepler, PardeevilleTucker Johnson, PoynetteJack Kaiser, LodiTristan Kreger-Simek, ArlingtonMeranda Kuwik, LodiJoshua Lemke, PoynetteAlyssa Meier, DaneJames Nelson, RioMatthew Popp, LodiCarlye Prestidge, PoynetteEmily Price, RioLeah Riddle, PoynetteGrasyn Schmidt, LodiIsaac Severson, RioSydnie Wheeler, PardeevilleJaelyne White, PoynetteKelly Zander, Poynette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Argument ends with Lodi man charged with felony strangulation Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase through Lodi Poynette man faces felony intimidation charge following domestic incident Lodi girls basketball: Blue Devils win Wautoma tourney Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase ends in DeForest Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!