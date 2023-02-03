University of Wisconsin-MadisonFall 2022 Dean’s List
Emily Bradley, Rio, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Emily Brost, Portage, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Kassidy Burtard, Rio, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Mariah Clark, Lodi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Cayden Coddington, Lodi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Lucy Cuff, Poynette, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Krystel Cumbajin Lara, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Oscar Donegan, Lodi, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Chloe Druckrey, Portage, School of Education, Dean’s List
Brooke Fandrich, Portage, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Brooke Foye, Poynette, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Genna Garrigan, Portage, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Ava Glaser, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Jacob Goldthorpe, Portage, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Adam Greiber, Dane, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Brandon Grover, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Cora Grover, Poynette, School of Education, Dean’s List
Robert Hatch, Lodi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Mackenzie Heyroth, Lodi, School of Education, Dean’s List
Johanna Hutchinson, Poynette, School of Education, Dean’s List
Leah Hutchinson, Poynette, School of Business, Dean’s List
Parker Johnston, Poynette, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Rhys Jones, Rio, School of Education, Dean’s List
Jessica Keller, Lodi, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Joshua Kercher, Pardeeville, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Abby Leeland, Portage, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Scott Lucey, Poynette, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Emma Meicher, Portage, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Travis Miller, Portage, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Peyton Mueller, Portage, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Cody Nechvatal, Dane, School of Education, Dean’s List
Carmen Parpart, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Mira Potter, Lodi, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Olivia Radewan, Poynette, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Matthew Rivard, Lodi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Jack Sagers, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Benjamin Simplot, Lodi, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Sage Smith, Dane, School of Education, Dean’s List
Macy Spinnato, Portage, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Payton Sullivan, Lodi, School of Education, Dean’s List
Liam Taber, Portage, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Skyeanne Tompkins, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Jared Volk, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Hunter Warzecha, Portage, School of Business, Dean’s List
Nina Weichmann, Poynette, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Daniel Weisensel, Poynette, School of Business, Dean’s List
Julia Wiessing, Lodi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Ava Wilkerson, Poynette, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Blaise Zander, Lodi, School of Business, Dean’s List
University of Wisconsin-River FallsFall 2022 Graduates
Jessica Givens, Portage, Master of Science, Strength and Conditioning
Jacob Ott, Pardeeville, Bachelor of Science, Modern Language