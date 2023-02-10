Lodi and Poynette Area Academic Achievements Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edgewood CollegeFall 2022 Dean’s ListAmy Brinks, PardeevilleBailee Kath, PoynetteTaylor McDonald, LodiMadison O’Mara, LodiAnna Volk, LodiUniversity of Wisconsin-Green BayFall 2022 Honors ListDanielle Bagwell, Portage, Semester Highest HonorsMakenna Bisch, Pardeeville, Semester High HonorsMadelyn Cook, Pardeeville, Semester HonorsBenjamin Flickinger, Poynette, Semester HonorsAbbey Francis, Pardeeville, Semester High HonorsLexi Landsverk, Rio, Semester HonorsTillie Petersen, Poynette, Semester Highest HonorsGrace Rabl, Portage, Semester High HonorsAiden Staveness, Rio, Semester HonorsUniversity of Wisconsin-MilwaukeeFall 2022 Dean’s ListEmmett Benck, Portage, Engineering & Computer ScienceAlison Brodie, Pardeeville, Letters & ScienceEleri Fester, Poynette, School of the ArtsSela Fossum, Lodi, ArchitectureAlyssa Frisch, Portage, Engineering & Computer ScienceNicholas Holmes, Portage, Engineering & Computer ScienceAmelia Hunter, Lodi, Pathway AdvisingIsabella Ippolito, Poynette, School of the ArtsBrandon Janczewski, Pardeeville, BusinessKatelyn Kastenholz, Portage,EducationOlivia Limmex, Portage, BusinessChase Lynch, Pardeeville, Letters & ScienceTrista Ripp, Dane, Health SciencesLauren Sandler, Lodi, EducationCody Santas, Pardeeville, Letters & SciencePaige Thays, Pardeeville, School of the Arts Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Wrestling: Lodi wins 30th consecutive conference title Lodi School Board candidates chat about changes and challenges in schools Poynette man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for sixth OWI School District COVID numbers continue decline in new phase of disease prevention After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!