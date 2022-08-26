Lodi and Poynette Area Student Achievements jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 26, 2022 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Concordia UniversitySpring 2022 Honors ListPeyton Greenwold, Portage, Junior, Actuarial ScienceMarcus Herwig, Portage, Junior, CS: Software EngineeringMartin Spinelli, Portage, Junior, CS: Software EngineeringAlly Windus, Portage, Junior, Social WorkWashington University of St. LouisSpring 2022 Dean's ListHannah Possehl, Lodi, Graduate of McKelvey School of Engineering Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi shut outs Martin Luther to open 2022 gridiron campaign Lodi hits the road to take on McFarland in non-conference football battle Blue Devil harriers look to compete in tough Capitol North Lodi man accused of substantial battery at rec center Clerk resignation brings a second open position to Town of Lodi Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin