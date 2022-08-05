Student Acheivements jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 5, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carthage CollegeSpring 2022 Dean’s ListEmma Kreuziger, PardeevilleJulia Rickmann, PardeevilleCoe CollegeSpring 2022 Dean’s ListElise Cutsforth, LodiNatalie Hamm, PardeevilleUniversity of Minnesota-Twin CitiesSpring 2022 Dean’s ListZachary T O’Connor, Lodi, Senior, College of Liberal ArtsSophia M Gehling, Dane, Junior, College of Liberal ArtsAshley E Hagenow, Poynette, Junior, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource SciencesSarah M Hagenow, Poynette, Sophomore, College of Food, Agriculture & Natural Resource SciencesLauren V Thiele, Poynette, Sophomore, Carlson School of ManagementLauren E Wolf, Dane, Sophomore, College of DesignUniversity of Wisconsin-Eau ClaireSpring 2022 GraduatesMorgan Burke, Poynette, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, artTorianna Fay, Pardeeville, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, EnglishEmily Griffing, Lodi, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disordersHolly McFarlane, Poynette, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, EnglishTimothy Prosek, Lodi, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketingAlexia Scheibach, Portage, Education and Human Sciences, Master of Science, communication sciences and disordersNicole Weiss, Portage, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disordersMeghan Witt, Pardeeville, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, rehabilitation scienceAlexis Zellmer, Poynette, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, art Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette girl shot by young boy, Poynette man awaiting Columbia County court date for possible charges DeForest planning to get 4th Kwik Trip location Lodi celebrates National Night Out with fun and games from first responders and community groups Chicago teen dies in Lodi drowning Races narrowing ahead of Aug. 9 Primary Election Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Bulletin