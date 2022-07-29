Student Achievements jstefonek jstefonek Author email Jul 29, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coe CollegeSpring 2022 GraduatesElise Cutsforth, Lodi, Bachelor of Science, PsychologyNatalie Hamm, Pardeeville, Bachelor of Science, History and SpanishUniversity of Wisconsin-La CrosseSpring 2022 GraduatesHanne Anderson, Portage, Bachelor of Science, Biology MajorEmily Bonovetz, Portage, Bachelor of Science, Art MajorJake Busser, Lodi, Bachelor of Science, Management MajorSierra Furger, Lodi, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major, Highest HonorsGrace Gaugert, Lodi, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical TherapyKylie Gear, Rio, Bachelor of Science, Psychology MajorRyan Goethel, Lodi, Bachelor of Science, Lodi, Finance Major, HonorsWill Richards, Dane, Bachelor of Science, Marketing MajorHailey Sieber, Pardeeville, Master of Science in Education, Student Affairs Administration in Higher EducationRemick Sloan, Pardeeville, Bachelor of Science, Marketing MajorAaron Statz, Dane, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology Major: Biomedical ConcentrationAllison Tomlinson, Poynette, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Fitness Track, Highest HonorsUniversity of Wisconsin-PlattevilleSpring 2022 GraduatesLaura Adami, Lodi, Forensic InvestigationCarter Ashley, Portage, Associate of Arts and SciencesWyatt Bancroft, Rio, Industrial Technology ManagementAnthony Benson, Dane, Arlington, Agricultural BusinessCaleb Considine, Portage, Associate of Arts and SciencesJudy Crook, Portage, Associate of Arts and SciencesRyan Fountain, Poynette, ManagementSamuel Hamilton, Lodi, Software EngineeringNicholas Henke, Portage, Associate of Arts and SciencesDylan Herbrand, Dane, Agricultural BusinessDustin Lesniak, Master of Science, Organizational Change LeadershipQuinn McCord, Poynette, Portage, Software EngineeringJoshua Nelson, Lodi, Mechanical EngineeringWilliam Pahman, Poynette, Mechanical EngineeringHaley Pribbenow, Rio, Soil & Crop ScienceJake Ringelstetter, Pardeeville, Industrial Technology ManagementSydni Thompson, Lodi, Criminal JusticeHans Tollaksen, Poynette, Electrical EngineeringJoshua Yamriska, Arlington, Mechanical EngineeringCaitlin Warren, Portage, Animal ScienceKatelyn Zajicek, Portage, Associate of Science in Business Administration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi man arrested for 8th alcohol offense after chase ends in marsh Mistrial declared in Lodi gun case following oversight by defense Chicago teen dies in Lodi drowning Two newly improved rifle ranges reopen at Columbia County Shooting Range Supervisor attempts to oust Town Chair from P&Z Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Vita Plus Now Hiring Bulletin