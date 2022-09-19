The Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters will celebrate the autumnal equinox with its Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Portage historic site.
Children’s games will include a pumpkin rolling race, pumpkin ring toss and apple bobbing, while adults can make pumpkin ice cream or a fabric pumpkin.
There will be fall treats to enjoy while touring the grounds.
Owned and operated by the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the Fort Winnebago Surgeon’s Quarters is located at 1824 East State Road 33 in Portage.
The site and museum are home to two historic buildings: the Surgeons Quarters, where the U.S. Army surgeons of Fort Winnebago resided from 1834-54, and the Garrison School, a one-room schoolhouse that served local pupils from 1850-1960.
Each is stocked with early 19th-century artifacts and documents, including medical equipment, books, furniture, blacksmith items, clocks, crockery, glassware, children's toys, and more.
Listed on the Register of Historic Places in 1970, the Surgeons Quarters overlooks the site where Louis Joliet and Father Marquette left the Fox River to portage to the Wisconsin River in 1673. The area of land connecting the waterway was called "wauona" by American Indians in the area, and "le portage" by the French. The Surgeons Quarters itself originally was the home of Francois LeRoi, a Métis (of French and American Indian descent) who operated a portaging and fur trading business. Built between 1816 and 1819, it is a French post and log construction made from tamarack logs.