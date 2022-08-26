POYNETTE
75 years ago
There is urgent need to obtain housing for on of the new teachers at the Poynette School. Although the housing problem is acute, it is the opinion of the Board that the people of this community desire good teachers for their children, and consequently will make every attempt to provide adequate housing for them.
The Poynette Merchants softball team made a name for themselves last week when they copped top honors in the Portage Junior Chamber of Commerce softball tournament at the fairgrounds at Portage. They won four games in a row, and allowed the opposing teams only five runs in the entire series, while the locals chalked up a total of 35 runs.
50 years ago
The Poynette Community Fund Drive Board met Tuesday eve to plan for the business and residential charities drive, which will be conducted in Poynette October 2-9. Block chairman and solicitors will meet at the City Hall at 7:30 September 26 for the kick-off when materials will be distributed.
A group of eighteen people, mostly from Columbia and Dane counties returned recently from European Adventure 1972, AAA Tour to England, Norway and Switzerland with the Rev. and Mrs. Huseby, Lodi, as hosts. Miss Genevieve Butler, a local teacher, was one of the group, making her third visit to countries of Europe and the Middle East.
25 years ago
The Poynette Area Chamber of Commerce invites interested community citizens, business owners, and delegates from area organizations and clubs to an Open Meeting and discussion in the Jamieson House Country Inn Sun Room on Thursday, August 28 from 7 to 8 p.m.. Topics to be discussed include: Updated report on planned September 13 events — The Poynette Chamber of Commerce sponsored “Poynette...Naturally” banner dedication of new banners along Highway 51 and a Friends of MacKenzie Center sponsored Harley MacKenzie Train Rededication Walk.
A successful grant application to the Department of Natural Resources means that Poynette will get a new walking trail winding along Rowan Creek and through parts of village neighborhoods. At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Administrator Dave Tebo said that the DNR approved the villages request for $23,500 to help it extend the Rowan Creek trail that now ends near the water treatment plant.
LODI
100 years ago
Organized labor is opposed to and will bitterly fight a movement said to be on foot to place the vocational schools of the state under the control of the regular local school boards. Just when the movement started and who is behind it has not been learned, but it will be opposed by State Superintendent John Callahan, the state board of education, and state board of vocational education, supported by the federation of labor and it is believed by a large percentage of the manufacturers.
The Wisconsin highway commission’s accident report for the month of July shows that there were a total of 171 accidents on the state trunk highways. The total number of people involved in these accidents is estimated at 600. The number of people killed was 14; number seriously injured, 45; slightly injured, 148; those escaping without injury estimated at 393.
Judge Aldro Jenks, of the Iowa county court, Dodgeville, is becoming a terror to moonshiners and other violators of the eighteenth amendment regulations. He is a prohibitionist in both belief and practice and no violator of the law who gets into his court but who is convinced that he is doomed to the maximum penalty which the law provides. In a recent case, where the guilty party had beenin court on three successive charges for such violations, Judge Jenks sentenced him to two years at hard labor in Waupun, holding that he was an habitual offender.
75 years ago
It would almost take the brain of a statistician to figure up all the high awards and honors that Lodi farm boys and girls have won at the State Fair last week in the stiff beef cattle competition. As usual the Millers and the Quams shared high honors, with Dave Quam, who graduated from high school last spring walking off with the top beef cattle award of the Junior Fair.
Summer vacation comes to an end much too soon for everyone concerned next Tuesday morning, the day after Labor Day, when approximately 500 Lodi area boys and girls registered for school here. Little sister’s dresses are all ironed freshly and buddy has a brand new haircut. Farm youngsters and their parents have the transportation problems ironed out, the Principal C.G. Bugill has most of the wrinkles cleared away from overlapping class schedules. Everyone is anxious to get a peek at the new teachers and Lodi’s trusty building custodians have the buildings and grounds in splendid condition for the big first day.
50 years ago
More than one hundred cheerleaders are attending the National Cheerleaders Ass’n. Camp this week at Camp Birch Knoll, near Eagle River. In addition to regular camp activities, the girls are also learning new routines to bring back to their local school cheerleading teams. Four area girls are being sponsored by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officers Association, after being recommended by area law enforcement departments.
25 years ago
What are the two fastest growing areas in Columbia County? According to a recently released population profile, the leaders are the city of Lodi, which grew at a rate of 20.16 percent, followed closely by the Town of Lodi at 18.45 percent. The new growth rate figures are population projections based on the 1990 census.
Students who board the buses at locations other than their own homes are posing a challenge for school districts attempting to keep a handle on the growing cost of providing bus transportation, according to Lodi School District Business Manager, Jake Staudt.