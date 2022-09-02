POYNETTE
75 years ago
Harlan Bartels, who for the past few years seems to have the faculty of getting the prize muskie, the prize trout, the prize deer, etc. in this area has done it again! Last weekend he went up to Springstead, near Park Falls in Northern Wisconsin to spend a few days fishing with Sid Young who is summering up there, and on Monday morning of this week he snaggled on to a 40-inch, 17-pound muskie and landed him after a twenty-minute battle. He caught the beauty on a black-and-white bucktail. Mrs. Bartels accompanied Harlan on the trip.
Eleven livestock exhibitors at the recent Columbia County fair have been selected to receive the special Oscar Mayer & Co. awards offered in addition to the regular prizes in the livestock classes, it was announced today by M. J. Framberger, Portage, the fair secretary. The winners are: Donald Keith, Dalton, Shorthorn Sr. Steer; Clifton Bradley, Dalton, Aberdeen Angus Sr. Steer; Margaret Quam, Lodi, Hereford Sr. Steer; David Quam, Lodi, Grand Champion Steer.
50 years ago
With 1250 students enrolled in Joint School District No. 10’s five schools as of Tuesday, August 29, over 100 school district employees are back in the swing of a new school year. To take care of the many and varied needs of the students, the necessary office work and the upkeep of the buildings and grounds, the school district employs the following people: four full time administrators and two teaching principals; 69 teachers including six part-time teachers; 11 part-time teachers aides; four full-time secretaries and one full-time library clerk; six full-time custodians and three part-time custodians; and five “full-time” (6 1/2 hours per day) cooks and four “part-time” (2-4 hours per day) cooks.
25 years ago
Twenty-four persons attended a special Poynette Chamber of Commerce meeting last Thursday night at the Jamieson House Country Inn. The round table discussion centered on improvements in the Highway 51 Corridor and adjoining area on the east side of Poynette.
The off-and-on type of summer this year in Wisconsin proved disappointing to some, including people running resorts in the Lake Wisconsin Area. However, what there was of nice weather over Labor Day did bring out a lot of people anxious to get in some time outdoors during the last unofficial weekend of summer.
LODI
100 years ago
Mrs. E. A. Carnecross, Wheaton, Ill, who was Miss Pearl Morter, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Morter, is introduced to the readers of The Orange Judd Farmer in the Aug. 15 issue. Her picture is given, accompanied by a story of her work as the wife of a county advisor. It says of her: “Folks in DuPage county and many others in various parts of the state, will be glad to meet Mrs. E. A. Carncross, whose husband is county advisor of DuPage county. An active and energetic woman, Mrs. Carncross has a lively interest in all the affairs of the community, and is able to counsel wisely with her husband on some of the daily problems he meets in his work. She was brought up on a Wisconsin farm, her special job as a girl being the care of chickens. She evidently took a liking for it, as she now keeps a flock of laying hens at their home in Wheaton.”
Miss Flora Carncross and Miss Margaret Haberman, returned missionaries, were given a reception at the Methodist church Friday night by the W.F.M.S. of the Lodi church and the W.H.M.S. of the West Point church. Miss Carncross has been principal of a mission school in China and Miss Haberman has been engaged in missionary work in Japan.
75 years ago
A minimum of 533 boys and girls will receive their year’s education from the Lodi schools in 1947-’48. A compilation made by Prin. C.G. Hugill noon after a second morning check-up. It is estimated that the number will increase by at least a half dozen by the end of the week.
A Lodi high school boxing product, top contender on the 1947 prep mitt team last winter, is pounding his way to more victories at Great Lakes Naval Training Academy these days. He is Floyd Carberry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Carberry. Floyd who was an outstanding lightheavy and heavyweight here for three years, recently won two contests at the naval school, one by a knockout.
50 years ago
State Representatives Robert Thompson (Portage) and Kenyon E. Giese (Sauk City) announced in an informal conference on Lake Wisconsin Tuesday that the DNR will resume muskellunge stocking in that lake. Through 1969, five hundred fingerling a year were stocked. However in 1970 and 1971, no stocking was conducted. “The quotas from 1972 are for 1,000 muskellunge hybrid fingerling. Some of these fish are being stocked at the present time,” Thompson said.
Property taxes furnished 66% of Wisconsin public elementary and high school expenditures in 1970-71. State aids provided 25%, while the remaining 9% came from county and federal aids and other sources, according to a recent Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance report.
25 years ago
The seasonal influx of school buses, youngsters walking and lines of parents and students making their way to school, sparked discussion at the Lodi City Council meeting on Tuesday night. “It is bad in the morning and worse in the afternoon,” commented Alderman Kim Slezak. Mayor Paul Fisk said there have already been some studies on the problem and how a conduit to Highway 60 from the Lodi Middle School and new high school could relieve congestion.
Rob Allen says if there’s one worry he does not have in his new position as building and zoning administrator for the city of Lodi--it’s running out of things to do. “We have lots of work ahead to prepare the city for the growth spurt Lodi is going to see when the new wastewater treatment plant is operational and the building moratorium is lifted,” Allen said.