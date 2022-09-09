POYNETTE
75 years ago
That old public enemy, the house fly is suspected as a possible factor in the spread of polio, but it may take some years to make sure of what part, if any, it has in the strange patterns on the maps showing polio outbreaks. The men and women who work full time to clear up medical mysteries such as polio are not yet ready to bring this case to court. Right now it is like being in the middle of a whodunnit whose final chapters have not been written.
Wisconsin would again like to become a major breeding ground for ducks and the duck season as established for this fall is a step toward that end, the conservation department said today in a statement in answer to hunter complaints. The department said it would mail a more complete statement as to the suck season to those applying for it.
50 years ago
Will there be a rock festival in the Poynette area this weekend? According to county authorities as of Wednesday noon the answer was still officially “no.” However, Vearn Golz, Columbia County Sheriff, stated Wednesday afternoon that preparations are well underway at the York farm for the event, with a stage and numerous concession stands already constructed.
25 years ago
Dekorra, a town that has never had a formal land use plan, is nearly ready to adopt just such a set of guidelines that will help to shape the community in the future. The Dekorra Planning Committee was scheduled to present the land use plan to the Dekorra Town Board at a meeting on Tuesday, September 9.
LODI
100 years ago
If the present plans of the state board of education, the legislature and the University of Wisconsin do not miscarry, the four-year medical course at the university will be started in October 1923. As far back as 1848 the legislature authorized a department of medicine at the University of Wisconsin. Nothing was done about it until 1855 when a medical faculty was appointed for the year 1855-56, but it did not function. Chapter 114 of the laws of 1856 contemplated the establishment of a medical school at the state university; by Chapter 306 of the laws of 1875 the regents of the university succeeded to the custody of the soldiers’ orphans’ home in Madison and were authorized to establish a medical school.
75 years ago
Two new teachers complete the Lodi high school faculty this fall. They are Miss Ellen M. Rowlands and Roy E. Jacobson. Miss Rowlands is a native of Randolph, Wis., and she teaches English, at the same time having charge of the library. She has a B. A. degree from Carroll College, has attended Whitewater State Teachers College and has done graduate work at Iowa State Teachers College. She has taught in Iowa and Wisconsin. Miss Rowlands makes her Lodi home at the Orpha Axon residence. Mr. Jacobson comes to us from Watertown, Wis. The U.S. Army interrupted his education after he had completed three years at the University of Wisconsin. After his discharge from the Army he attended Miami University in Florida, the school he graduated from last spring. He teaches English, Spanish, and social sciences and is coaching forensics. Mr. Jacobson rooms at the Russell Irwin home.
50 years ago
Next summer, the residents of the Lodi valley will celebrate Lodi’s 125th anniversary of its first platting. With this upcoming event in mind, Mayor Vilas Hibbard has appointed several individuals of the Lodi area to work as a steering committee. They will, in turn, work to involve organizations and as many individuals as possible in an attempt to make the celebration a worthwhile and memorable event.
Repair work on the pier supporting the basket at the Main Street bridge spanning Spring Creek will take place this Saturday, according to Engle Knerzer who has been waging a campaign to have this popular tourist attraction repaired. The basket, which annually houses “Susie’s” nest from which many ducklings are hatched, has eroded away near the water line and repair work is badly needed.
25 years ago
Eight years ago, Lodi District Administrator Chuck Pursell predicted that the state would mandate increased testing that would lead schools to focus curriculum to educate its students to pass the new tests and standards. Pursell told the school board on Monday night that he believes his predictions have come to pass. “I think the time has arrived for us to look at a full-time curriculum director,” Pursell said. “To me, the future looks like a high-stakes game for both students and teachers.”
Engineers from Vierbicher Associates met recently with Lodi Director of Finance and Personnel Amy Gallagher to discuss space needs related to the city hall remodeling project. The engineers heard requests for space allocations and alterations to interior spaces. The Lodi Police Department has submitted a request to include a separate entrance to the department and also add a small locker area.