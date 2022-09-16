POYNETTE
75 years ago
Coach Brunner’s Poynette Prep gridders launch their 1947 campaign this Friday, September 19, when they meet their most celebrated rival, DeForest, on the local gridiron. The game will start at 8 p.m. For the past few years the rivalry between these two schools has been the keenest in the league. To date, the series is a one-sided affair with Poynette emerging victorious only twice since the organization of the league nine years ago. The last Poynette victory over the Puregolders was in 1942 when they came out on top of both encounters.
50 years ago
The Board of Directors of the Arlington Village Charity Fund has been busy making preparations for its first fund drive. The dates for the drive will be October 9-20. Distribution of charity information and pledge cards will be made.
Following a hectic weekend of activity, the 1972 rock festival is past history for the Poynette area. Unhappy, disgruntled and tired kids began moving out of the area on Friday evening when U.S. District Judge James Doyle upheld an injunction order issued earlier by the Columbia County Judge James Daley. In defiance of the court order the rock festival promoters continued to sell tickets and began activities around 3 p.m. on Friday. Numerous arrests were made by the Columbia County Sheriff’s officers for sale of drugs, intoxication and indecent exposure. Festival promoters were also arrested and charged with contempt of the court order.
25 years ago
A proposal by the Department of Transportation that would expand two I90-94 rest areas in Dekorra has raised concerns among residents. However it may also represent an opportunity for construction of a wastewater treatment facility in the town. The project calls for the expansion of rest areas 11 and 12, located just north of Black Road.
Walkers of all ages enjoyed the dedication walk of the Harley MacKenzie Trail last Saturday morning. The perfect weather brought out around 100 participants who started at the corner of Highway 51 and Highway CS and used the new walking/bike lanes to reach the MacKenzie Environmental Center. MacKenzie Center Executive Director Derek Duane called the event a big success. Officially, ninety-nine people signed up for the walk, according to Duane. “It was a beautiful morning and everyone really had a great time,” Duane said.
LODI
100 years ago
The Lodi Canning company was organized on Nov. 1, 1917, with a capital of $20,000. Two years later, in 1919, the capital was raised to $40,000 and the factory was almost doubled in size that year. The pea canning proposition came up for the first at that time, but due to the then unfavorable market, the addition was delayed. In 1921 the capital was raised from $40,000 to $100,000 at which figure it now stands. This will take care of all the improvements required at present.
1922 has been a busy year for local automobile dealers. The Oldsmobile garage, owned by J.I. McFarland, reports the sale of 125 cars from Aug. 1st, 1921, to Aug. 1st, 1922. This includes a territory of three counties. The local sales averaged about ten cars.
75 years ago
Thirty Lodi young people, including eight from the Class of 1947, are enrolling in schools of advanced learning this fall. The University of Wisconsin again draws the greatest total, with nine students entering there.
A real estate transaction of unusual local interest took place last Friday when John Brownrigg and Tom Ryan of the B and R Service Station, purchased the two and a half acre plot adjacent to their store on Portage Street from Mrs. Catherine Koltes. The strip of link extends from the Mandeville property, on which they are now located, eastward to the Lodi creek, and northward to the Habermann park site.
50 years ago
Dane and Lodi post offices will be part of a new concept in mail handling September 18, 1972, when an “Area Mail Processing” plan goes into effect in Madison and ten surrounding post offices.
A fine example of what can be accomplished through civic action and volunteer help was illustrated Saturday when a group of local and area men repaired the Main Street bridge basket that annually provides the nesting place for Lodi’s famed “Susie the Duck.”
25 years ago
Saying the city already has too much on its plate to accept another helping, the Lodi City Council will withhold an application for a housing grant for another year. Mayor Paul Fisk said despite a tight time line, he thought the city should give the grant application its best shot. “It could be targeted to help some of the individuals in our community who are in the low to moderate income brackets,” Fisk said. “If we were awarded we could help a great many people out.”
The jury is still out on the four-period day at Lodi High School, but first impressions are generally positive. In a major restructuring, instead of eight classes per day, LHS students now have four. Two are held in the morning and two in the afternoon. Is twice as much time with students twice as valuable? Some teachers believe so.