POYNETTE
75 years ago
Columbia County has hired a full time nurse, Mrs. Lovesy, to teach in all the High Schools of the county, and also adult classes. At present she has two adult classes, one at Cambria and one at Jacob Low School in Lowville. There is an expense to equip the High School with the necessary material for the classes. The Poynette Chapter is getting this material and the Arlington Chapter is sharing in expense.
50 years ago
Mrs. Thomas Jamieson told members of the Poynette-Arlington Woman’s Club of the importance and depth of the work of the Mental Health Guidance Council, headquartered in Portage. The guest speaker, Mrs. Jamieson, is a staff worker at the Council, which is sponsored by Columbia, Adams and Marquette counties. Disturbed children or grown ups often need help and are referred to them by doctors, nurses or social workers. Alcoholics are urged to come and talk over their problem with a man who at one time was an alcoholic himself. Married couples seeking divorce must come to them first. Volunteers are needed to work with the children and sometimes a volunteer can take an older person for a ride or even a visit with them can bring much comfort to them.
Plans for the Poynette High School Homecoming festivities are in full swing with the following committee responsibilities being assigned. Seniors to select music and chaperones for dance and to provide crowns for the King and Queen. Juniors to make arrangements of the parade and will make tickets and arrange for the sale of them at the dance. Sophomores will clean up the gym. Freshmen will decorate the goal posts. FFA will collect materials for the bonfire. FHA will prepare refreshments and have people to serve them at the dance. FTA will be in charge of the publicity. Pep Club will choose the theme and decorations for the dance. Letterman’s Club is to provide transportation for the court and football players in the parade and to share the responsibility of decorations for the homecoming dance with the Pep Club.
25 years ago
A curb-and-gutter construction project on Valley Road in Poynette that had many residents concerned over being assessed for the project’s costs earlier this year came to a formal end on Monday night, but not smoothly. A dispute over excavation charges eventually led to a three-way split for their repayment among the Valley Road assessment district, the Village’s engineering firm, and the Village itself.
LODI
100 years ago
Automobile accidents climbed to 182 during the month of August involving some 730 people. Of this number twenty-five were killed, fifty-eight seriously injured, 177 slightly injured, and the rest unhurt. By far the most of them occurred on straight roads where the vision was good. Astonishing as it may seem 74% of these accidents were due to careless and reckless driving.
75 years ago
For the second consecutive year the Lodi Fair, held last week-end, broke all attendance records. Except for Sunday night, the weatherman smiled his very best on the entire fair. To allay widely contrasting stories, chairman of ticket sales George K. Bancroft reported Tuesday that exactly 6,362 adult tickets were sold at the gates during the entire three days. On Sunday, 4,175 tickets were sold. It was estimated that a crowd of about 9,000 was on the grounds on Sunday afternoon. This might not have been far off, since no children under 12 paid, and there were thousands of them on the grounds, nor did exhibitors, concessioners and a goodly number of fence jumpers, pay to get in.
50 years ago
A drive is currently underway by the L.A.D. Optimist Club which should result in a ski lift being installed at the Lakeland Hills golf course for use this winter. According to reports, the ski town equipment will be completely portable and will not mar the beauty of the golf course in the summer. The estimated cost of the ski tow equipment with liability insurance during the ski season is $6,500.00 Members of the area Optimist Club will operate the lift throughout the winter. Skiing fees including use of the lift will be $1 per afternoon.
The American Cancer Society, Columbia Unit, met recently for the last quarterly meeting 1971-72. Mrs. Wilfred Gorsuch, Unit Treasurer, Arlington, reported that the County’s Crusade goal of $10,566.00 had been exceeded by $2,064.04. The $12,630.04 collected was a new high for Columbia County. Mrs. Donald Ray, Arlington, Standing Crusade Chairman; Mrs. Ronald Ramsay, Merrimac, Annual Crusade Chairman, and Mrs. Donald James, Pardeeville, assistant Chairman, wish to thank the workers and those who contributed to the Crusade and helped make 1972 the best year ever.
25 years ago
Donna Hooker of Lodi has been named Columbia County Trustee of the Year by the South Central Library System for her outstanding service as a county library trustee. Hooker has been a Lodi Woman’s Club Public Library member for 15 years and served as board president for six years. “Donna has spent over 1,200 hours in meetings, walked endless miles annually to raise sponsor money for the new library building, baked desserts for library affairs, and more importantly, worked for the new library project,” said Lodi Woman’s Club Library Director Peg Hilliker.
When the Lodi Emergency Services Commission advised the city council that the EMS building was not suitable to house local residents during predicted power outages in the area, the decision was met with a firestorm of criticism. The “rolling blackouts” predicted to hit southcentral Wisconsin due to the number of nuclear plants off-line for repairs, thankfully didn’t happen. Cool weather in June and short spurts of hot weather kept demand down and power supplies were sufficient to avoid outages. The threat of outages however, raised numerous prickly questions about the emergency plan for area individuals who require power for various medical conditions.