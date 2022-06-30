LODI
100 years ago
Word has been received by Mr. and Mrs. W.I. Carncross, through their daughter, Flora, that cousin Marie Dorland, who had been teaching in the Boys University at Nanking, China the past year, passed away on May 30, 1922 after a three-week illness of typhoid fever.
75 years ago
Rev. L.L. Lichtfield, 50, has been appointed the new pastor of the Lodi and West Point Methodist churches. The appointment was made at Superior when the West Wisconsin Conference held its annual meeting.
Under present laws, Lodi’s proposed tax levy for 1947-48 will run 29.5 mills, about eight mills above the previous year. However, should Bill 225-A pass this session of the legislature, and from all indications it will, it will knock about 10 mills off that figure.
Workmen were in the midst of a basement remodeling job for the local post of the Lodi American Legion. When completed, the project will give the Legionaries a tavern in the basement of their clubhouse, and a segregated heating plant that will handle the first two floors of their building.
50 years ago
Harold V. Cobbs of Lodi was recently elected to the Board of Directors of People of Wisconsin — United for Tax Reform. Cobbs is a Regional and National Director of Associated Milk Producers, Inc., past president of the Lodi School Board, and is active in the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives, the National Milk Producers Federation, and the Columbia County Holstein Breeders.
Recently, the Lodi Rotary Club was host to a group of men from France. A group study exchange has been established throughout Rotary International and District 625. Five young Frenchmen and a group leader have been in Wisconsin for several weeks on a person-to-person good will tour to view the American way of life.
Patty Mitchell was chosen as the AFS American Abroad Summer Program participant from Lodi. She will be spending the summer with the Artine Titoyan family of Beirut, Lebanon. The Titoyan family of six speaks four languages — Armenian, Arabic, French and English. An Arabic phrase list was enclosed for Mitchell.
25 years ago
For the second time in less than a year, a proposal to construct a new town hall/community center in the town of Lodi was rejected by voters. During a special meeting, attended by about 300 people, town residents decided not to consider any of the four building options presented by a 173-101 vote. Town Chair Char Brereton said that the issue has been raised several times over the past 20 years.
Creative financing should add a projected $300,000 to the Lodi School District’s construction fund for a new high school and remodeling of existing buildings. The school board authorized a $20.2 million financial plan that includes a borrowing wrinkle. Prior to issuing general obligation bonds on Oct. 1, 1997, the district plans to borrow $14.72 million on Aug. 1, 1997 for a two-year period, which turns into a net investment income of $845,862.
Lodi High School golfer Nathan Scott was recently selected to the 1997 Wisconsin High School Golf Coaches Association third team All-State. Athletes are chosen by a committee of high school coaches based on combined tournament play and season average. Scott was an honorable mention All-State in 1996.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Valere Wilson was the scene of a lawn wedding June 28, 1947 at 3 p.m., when their daughter Alice Izelle Wilson became the bride of F. Kay Teeter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Teeter of Poynette. Rev. Schechter performed the ceremony at an altar of pine boughs decorated with garden flowers.
Behind the steady pitching of Reuben Saager, the young Poynette High School athlete, the Arlington ball club defeated the Northern Section Home Talent league-leader Cambria, 8-3. Arlington led 6-0 after three innings.
You can’t take any fish in any manner in Wisconsin without a fishing license unless you are outside the age group of 18-65, or confine your fishing efforts to Great Lakes waters, the conservation department pointed out. That includes spearing, netting or fishing through the ice in winter, said George Hadland, state chief conservation warden.
50 years ago
Jamieson House, the restored home of Hugh Jamieson, will open its doors July 1, 1947, as an elegant gourmet restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Smith purchased the old home which was in a state of disrepair and began renovating and restoring it to its original grandeur and beauty. The menu of the gourmet restaurant will feature European and Middle Eastern cuisine.
Frank Kiefer, Chairman of the Columbia County Agriculture and Extension Education Committee of the County Board, announced that Rudy VanFleet, former Vocational Agriculture Instructor at Columbus has been selected to fill the post of Columbia County Farm Management Agent.
Mrs. Kittie Hales of Oconomowoc, formerly of Poynette, spent a week back in Poynette as a guest at the Harry Halvorson home and many other places, having the pleasure of attending the meeting at the City Hall of the Historical Society so ably conducted by Don Jellings with many pictures and tall tales of friends and former residents making a most interesting evening.
25 years ago
The Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department will be getting a new $230,000 fire truck this year, replacing a 28-year old vehicle that is being rotated out of service. The Poynette Village Board agreed to the request, meaning the village will contribute $80,000 toward the purchase. The town of Dekorra will contribute $120,000, with the rest coming from the Fire Commission.
More than two dozen Poynette area youths grabbed a chance to pick up some soccer tips from former members of the national champion University of Wisconsin. The camp was sponsored by the Poynette Area Youth Soccer Organization (PAYSO), and brought coaches and players from UW to Poynette where they worked with about 25 area youth.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Phi Eta Sigma honor society recently inducted freshmen with superior academic performance. Jamie Wills of Poynette, was among those honored. Wills is majoring in Biology and Psychology. She is also a member of National Residence Hall Honorary and Alpha Lambda Delta.