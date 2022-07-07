LODI
75 years ago
Leonard Bray, 20 of Milwaukee, who was seriously injured when his pea-dusting plane crashed on a Roxbury farm, is improving at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was dusting peas for the Lodi Canning Company. Doctors said Bray suffered a possible back and neck injury, compound fractured right leg and ankle, fractured left arm and wrist, and cuts to his head and face.
The near tornado which swept across much of southern Wisconsin left its mark in the Lodi area, but the community could count itself much luckier than some distant spots. Only apparent damage in the city was the destruction done to trees. The worst accident took place at the Flentje home, where a large tree was broken off two feet above the ground and fell on an unattached garage.
Gunnery Sgt. Harold Dennis of Lodi, U.S. Marine Corps, recently was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievements on April 23, 1942, at Corregidor in the Philippine Islands. The citation partly states, “when a civilian workmen was seriously wounded by enemy artillery fire, Dennis voluntarily left a place of comparative safety, dashed 50 yards through the continuing fire to render first aid to the man carry him to a place of safety.”
50 years ago
A new business will begin operations soon when the H&R Auto parts joins the Lodi business community. Originally it was planned to locate in the former Lochner building on South Main. However, the building required extensive repairs and has now been completely leveled. A new building will be erected at the site within a year. Mr. Peterson recently purchased the Thomas building on South Main and has been remodeling it.
Installation and Youth Night for the Lodi American Legion was held July 8, 1972. Officers were installed and youth who have participated in American Legion programs will be recognized. The two youths recognized were John Hanson for the Badger Boys State event and Laurie Ludke for her third place finish in the Legion Oratorical Contest.
25 years ago
Brittany Caballero is a scrappy little girl who refuses to take no for an answer. She offers a toothy smile as she proclaims, “I feel better now.” Brittany was the recipient of two liver transplants. She has been fearfully close to death many times, and has amazed medical professionals time and time again. “For the first time, we can say that she is quite stable,” Linda Caballero said of her daughter.
Within the last month, the Lodi Plan Commission considered a proposal to build between 160-180 condominiums for seniors, which was very quickly followed by a request for a building permit to construct a 42-unit apartment building for the elderly. The growth spurt continued as the commission heard yet another building proposal — which is conceptual in nature — but may eventually lead to a mixed residential development on 160 acres of land.
The Lodi Bambino Babe Ruth team used a strong finish to capture the title of the Western Division of the Dane County Babe Ruth League. They finished with an 8-2 record and will move on to the District II Tournament for the third year in a row. The winner of the District II tournament moves onto the State Tournament in Stevens Point.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
One June 29, 1947, at 2 p.m., one of the summer’s prettiest double ring weddings was that of Miss DoLoros J. Gefke, the tall slim, pretty brunette daughter of C.J. Gefke of DeForest, to Harold W. Rupp, son of Walter Rupp of DeForest. The ceremony was held at the Emmanuel Evangelical United Brethren Church in Arlington.
Judging from advance registration, more than 500 ranchers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota will meet at Poynette on July 21-22, 1947 to attend the Fur Ranchers Institute at the Wisconsin State Experimental Game and Fur Farm. Several fur ranchers from Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts also have made reservations for enrollment at the two-day school which will cover all phases of farming.
50 years ago
Congressman Bob Kastenmaier took up new residence on July 1, 1972 when he assumed the title of a recently purchased home in Sun Prairie. His previous residence was Watertown, which was placed in the Ninth Congressional District when Wisconsin was redistricted following the 1970 census. Kastenmaier explained the reason for the move was that it was closer to the Madison airport, and conveniently located near major highways leading to all parts of the Second Congressional District.
Virginia Gundlach of Arlington is enrolled in the Rockford Memorial School of Medical Technology. A senior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, she is spending her senior year at Rockford Memorial hospital to gain clinical experience required to take the certification examination. Upon successful completion, she will qualify to receive her bachelor’s degree in medical technology.
25 years ago
A committee of about two dozen Poynette Area School District residents will investigate the building options available to the district, with its goal being to recommend a number of alternatives to the School Board in time for a Nov. 4, 1997 referendum. The timeline for committee action is shorter than that, since the School Board will need to receive committee recommendation by mid-September.
When it comes to paying for the cost of books, students in the Poynette Area School District have been getting a good deal in the past. They’ve hd to put up $5 each year, with that amount being refunded if their books suffered nothing more than the normal wear and tear during the year. Now, the book fee will rise, but it will still be refundable. The fee is now $15 because students aren’t as good at taking care of the books as they used to be, said District Administrator John Sarnow.
The 1997 Columbia County Outstanding Dairy Farm Award goes to Tom and Donna Kessenich of DeForest. Tom began farming in 1951 with his father. One year later, he moved to a farm near DeForest that is now the site of a manufacturing plant. Tom and Donna farmed there for nine years on shares before buying 160 acres of the present farm in 1959. Over the years, the Kessenichs purchased adjoining land until the farm reached a total of 525 acres. Recently, 200 of those acres were sold.