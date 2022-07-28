LODI
100 years ago
Mildred de Nevue of Wyocena was attacked by a large turtle while bathing at the new village beach. The huge turtle, more than a foot in diameter, caught her by the great toe and started for deep water. Her cries brought assistance from other bathers, and when she was brought ashore, the turtle refused to release its hold and it was found necessary to decapitate the turtle.
75 years ago
Initial steps to form a Lodi Camera Club were taken by a group of interested camera fans. Seven snapshot enthusiasts met at City Hall to lay plans for a permanent club, membership of which will embrace anyone in the community that is sincerely interested in learning more about picture taking technique.
Lodi’s Bon Ton Restaurant, for many years one of the outstanding dining place in Columbia County, will go on the auction block on Aug. 1, 1947. Owner John Kock has had the business up for sale the past several months, but no satisfactory buyers have appeared. He is disposing of the business, building and equipment because of ill health.
50 years ago
Young BB gun shooting champions from across America, Canada and Mexico, will compete for top team and individual awards from July 28-30 in Tulsa Oklahoma. Wisconsin winners who will attend include the Lodi State Jaycee BB gun Champion team of Deborah Brown (12), Bruce K. Bancroft (14), Mitchell P. Falk (13), David Weber (14), Patrick G. Sheridan (12) and Gregory Iverson (13).
Electors of Lodi Joint No. 1 School District numbering 220, were evidently pleased with the proposed budget for 192-73. They were so pleased that they added $26,750 to the tax levy and passed it with minimal opposition. Electors raised the school board salaries another $1,000 per year, and also approved a building fund of $25,000 per year before adopting the budget.
25 years ago
Exactly what share constitutes a fair share? That was the prickly question posed by a few members of Lodi’s school board. The question was raised in response to a request from the city to sign an agreement stating the district would pay its “appropriate share” for public utilities and street costs related to the new high school construction.
A jump in the number of reported cases of the virus known as “Hepatitis B” has prompted state health officials to declare a mandatory immunization program be implemented. Terry Haag, a nurse for Lodi schools, said the local district has already laid the groundwork to help area student comply. Haag said the state will require Hep B vaccines for all students entering day care centers, kindergarten or seventh grade.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
A host of friends and relatives gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Douglas of Poynette on July 20, 1947, to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Their three children — Harold (Poynette), Doris Skilstad (Madison) and Helen Oldenburg (Madison) — and Mrs. Jack Anderson (Madison) planned the very memorable occasion.
Exhibits and entertainment at the Columbia County Fair (July 31-Aug. 3, 1947) will be better and larger than ever before, officials say. The Portage fair still maintains a free gate, even though expenses are much larger. The premium list, recently published, lists premiums of more than $6,000, and more than $2,000 offered in the Junior Fair Department. It is hoped that this will be attractive to many exhibitors in the county.
50 years ago
Electors of Joint School District No. 10 voted to accept the proposed budget for 197-73 as recommended by the School Board. They also accepted the tax levy of $886,722.40. The estimated budget of $1,488,779.57 is just slightly less than that of 1971-72. As part of the proposed budget, total teachers’ pay will increase from $619,362.69 (71-72) to $640,000 in 72-73.
Airman Charles H. Sharer of Mount Morris, Illinois, has completed the U.S. Air Force basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. He has been assigned to Sheppard AFB, Texas for training as a medical services specialist. His wife, Patricia, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Kull of Poynette.
25 years ago
The 1997-98 Poynette School District’s budgets was the highlight of its most recent meeting. The budget projects a tax levy increase of 5.5% to help pay for expenses totaling $7,771,226. Expenditures are up 2.8% from the previous year. State aid to the district, which rose by about $1 million for the 96-96 year, remained relatively flat for 97-98, increasing by about $90,000 to $4.7 million.
The Grand Champion Steer was exhibited by Sheena Reiner of Arlington during the 1997 Lodi Fair. It was a 1,270-pound Hereford Steer. She also showed the Gran and Reserve Champion Polled Hereford Females. The Grand Champion barrow was shown by Daniel VanEtten of Poynette, It was a 263-pound market hog. The Reserve Grand Champion barrow belonged to Lindsay Klahn, of Lodi. Kim Klahn of Arlington took Reserve Champion Lamb honors. Karla Riddle of Poynette collected the Best Single Fryer Rabbit, Best Overall Duck and Best Roaster Chicken. The Best Overall Goose was exhibited by Matthew Breneman of the Triple Creek Clovers.