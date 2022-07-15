POYNETTE
75 years ago
Dr. Robert H. Moore announces the opening of dental offices at 227 North Street in Madison. Moore is a graduate of Marquette Dental School, and his pre-dental work was completed at the University of Wisconsin. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold F. Moore of North Leeds. Moore recently returned after two years of naval service.
The engagements of two former Poynette High School classmates, Miss Beverly Brauer and Miss Zelda Leistikow, are announced by their parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Brauer of Poynette, and Mr. and Mrs. Emil Leistikow of Arlington. Beverly is betrothed to William Bender of Arlington, while Zelda is engaged to PFC Edward Briesemeister, originally of Rio. Both young women are students at Madison College. There are no definite wedding plans for either couple.
50 years ago
Janesville Police Chief Murray Cochran, commended police officer Fred Whyte for his “quick response and remarkable reaction” in assisting in the rescue of a Janesville woman and her 2-year-old daughter from probable drowning in the Rock River. The woman’s car smashed through a guard rial and plunged into 20-30 feet of water. A passerby heard the crash and rushed to the scene, diving into the river toward the two. Whyte, also heard the crash, and rushed to the scene to assist. Whyte Whyte is originally from Poynette.
The state division of highways said it has received petitions from Sauk and Columbia County boards to hold a public hearing to determine if there is a need for a bridge across the Wisconsin River around Merrimac. The public is invited to attend to present their views, for or against the bridge. If the highway commission decides that there is a need for a structure, it would replace the free ferry service on Highway 113. The Colsac II, now the only remaining ferry on state trunk highways, is the last of a string of ferries which have operated continuously at the site since 1846.
On July 10, ten members of the Poynette Summer Track Program competed at the Madison J.C. meet in Monona. Two Poynette girls broke records in the high jump in their age groups. Kris Gunderson (15-16 age group), set a record of 5 feet, 2 inches, breaking the old mark of 4’6”. Diane Hathaway jumped 4’9” in the 17-18 group, besting the old mark by one inch.
25 years ago
The village of Arlington will be building a new wastewater treatment plant during the next year, replacing a system that is overloaded and reaching the end of its useful life. The new plant is expected to cost more than $1 million dollars, and sewer rates for village residents will more than double in order to pay for the project. The project is expected to begin in May 1998, and be completed in September of that year. The total cost is estimated at $1.441 million, plus operating and maintenance costs of $48,950. The sewer rates are expected to be an average of $59 per month for village residents.
Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested five people within a week and charged them with being involved in the distribution of cocaine in the area. Authorities believe the individuals were planning to traffic a kilogram of cocaine from Florida back to Columbia and Richland counties. In Columbia County, deputies arrested three Columbus residents — Theresa J. Hatfield, 33; Michael D. Marks, 26; and Barbara C. Ebert, 38. Also arrested were Amber Gengozian, 23 of Beaver Dam, and Normal G. Gross, 36 of DeForest. Gengozian and Gross were charged with conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to deliver.
LODI
100 years ago
Miss Leda Quam and Andrew Eide were married on July 5, 1922 at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Nels Quam. The Rev. S.L. Jacobson performed the ceremony.
Ole Lunde, the genial grocer down on South Main Street, and Miss Louise Johnson, daughter of Mons Johnson of the town of Dane, hied away to Rockford, Illinois on June 29, 1922, and were married by Rev. Bannon, a Lutheran minister of that city.
75 years ago
Robert L. Thistle, formerly of Lodi, now attending Isbell’s University of Beauty Culture, will graduate and receive his operator’s license on July 10, 1947 at the Texas State Board of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists. Thistle has received diplomas for cosmetology, electrolysis, body massage, and haircutting and shaping. He plans to go to El Paso, Texas for a job with Lee Self, nationally known hairdresser and first vice president of the Texas Association of Accredited Beauty Culture.
For the first time in the history of Lodi’s schools, it has become too big for its britches. In the fall of 1947, there will be too many boys and girls in the local grade school to get them all under one roof. There will be approximately 40 youngsters in each of kindergarten, first and second grade. A portion of the basement of the Methodist Church will act as a kindergarten.
50 years ago
The Board of Education met in a special session to complete a tentative 197273 school budget that will be proposed to the electors for approval. The proposed budget totals $1,379,550, calling for a tax levy of $873,250 and a mill rate of 17.47. The levy shows an increase of $20,000 from the previous year.
Suzanne Neubauer from Graz, Austria will arrive Aug. 17, 1972 to live with the Wil Zaudtke family for a year. Neubauer comes under the auspices of the American Field Service. She is 18 and has just graduated from Secondary School in Austria. She will be a senior at Lodi High School.
Following the example set by the cities of Milwaukee and Madison, Lodi has begun a program of treating city park trees with the fungicide Benlate. The program being followed was developed by the Systemic Implant Reservoir Corporation of Madison. Benlate is effective in killing the Dutch Elm fungus with minimum toxicity to humans and other warm-blooded animals.
25 years ago
The Lodi City Council unanimously gave the nod to hiring Vierbicher Associates to award building permits, perform inspections and handle zoning administration tasks for the community — a new approach. The proposal indicated that Rob Allen of Baraboo would handle the bulk of the building permit processes and would be available to consult with the council and Plan Commission.
For more than six decades, passengers have traversed 2,200 feet from the south to the north shores of the Wisconsin River, via a cable-operated ferry at Merrimac. A final decision on the craft is getting closer. The state Department of Transportation has been taking a closer look at the fate of the ferry, and whether it should be replaced by a new vessel or build a new bridge. John Vesperman, Planning Engineer for the DOT, said the possible scenarios have been narrowed to four, consisting of two ferry options and two bridge options.
The Lodi School District will present a greatly increased budget at its upcoming annual meeting due to the high school building project, but taxpayers will be relieved to know that the mill rate will drop by 1.26%. Property owners who paid $11.65 per $1,000 of valuation last year, will see the mill rate drop to $11.50. This will be the third consecutive year that district property owners will see a decrease in the mill rate.