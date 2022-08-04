POYNETTE
75 years ago
Reports from the California Packing Corporation factory at Arlington, and from the Oconomowoc-Poynette Canning Co. indicate that the pea pack was one of the largest they have ever put up. Both factories report that the peas were of exceptionally fine quality. They also report that the corn looks very good, too.
50 years ago
The Poynette Volunteer Fire Department has recently put their new rescue unit into service. The unit, a 1972 Chevrolet Van, was paid for jointly by the village of Poynette and the town of Dekorra. The vehicle is equipped to handle all types of rescue calls and emergency conveyances.
25 years ago
The Poynette Village Board took a step toward devising a new way to build and pay for sidewalks, voting to form a Terrace Commission that would concentrate on how to spread sidewalk costs among the village residents. The proposal would assess each household a fee — estimated at $10 per quarter — that would be used for sidewalk construction and repair. This differs from the current system where individual property owners are assessed for the sidewalks in front of their properties.
The Poynette School District’s annual meeting attracted more than 50 residents and featured a variety of topics, ranging from the passage of a 5.5% tax levy increase, to a debate over whether bus routes should be expanded. District residents recommended a tax levy of $2,683,064, up 5.5% from the previous year.
LODI
75 years ago
A vision which has been stirring in the minds of a hard working Okee couple for many years has taken form. A dream in the shape of a big white dairy barn with an attractive green roof is at last a reality on the 173-acre farm of Irving Attoe on Highway 113. The 34-foot-by-72-foot structure has been painted white, even including the concrete foundation. The Attoes say that for years, whenever they drove through Wisconsin, and looked closely at farm buildings, they always admired most white barns with green roofs.
50 years ago
Testimony to be presented by local and area representatives during the Aug. 8 public hearing on the proposed bridge construction across the Wisconsin River near Merrimac was the subject of discussion at the July 25 meeting of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce board of directors. The state highway commission will lead the Aug. 8 public hearing at Lodi high School at 10 a.m.
Local Boys Scout Troop 55 spent the wee of July 17, 1972 at Camp Castle Rock. The 11 boys were Randy Swalheim, Alex Woodas, Nick Woodas, Mike Roemer, Jim Roemer, Mark Fryman, John Bannen, Scott Dolphin, Rock Lochner, Tim Moloney and Jim Keiken. The activities included camping, hiking, swimming, rifle safety, archery and many other Merit Badge requirements.
At the Aug. 1, 1972 meeting of the Lodi City Council, a resolution favoring the proposed bridge construction across the Wisconsin River near Merrimac was approved. It took the vote of Mayor Hibbard to break the tie among the council.
25 years ago
The Lodi City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance restricting the hours young people can be out on the streets. The ordinance makes it unlawful for those under the age of 18 to be out after 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday evenings. The hours are extended to midnight for Friday and Saturday nights. Youths are not to be out before 5 a.m. on any morning.
Citing a need to be postured for booming residential growth around Lakeland Airport, the Lodi Town Board voted to approve a new ordinance restricting the height of structures around the field. The ordinance states that all existing structures over 35-feet tall are to be “grandfathered” in and allowed to remain. New buildings are not to exceed 35 feet in height for a 3-mile radius of the field.