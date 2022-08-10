POYNETTE
75 years ago
The Columbia County Sportsman's League last weekend released 900 pheasants over eight weeks old in the surrounding territory. The birds were reared in the pens at the Bill Palmer residence as in previous years.
The Arlington baseball team revenged a previous beating by defeating Pardeeville Sunday afternoon by the score of 12 to 7. Much of the credit is due young Rueben Saagar, Poynette High School athlete, for his steady pitching and hitting. Saager allowed nine hits and had three of the eleven hits given up by two Pardeeville pitchers.
50 years ago
Wisconsin Power and Light Company has scheduled a public information meeting to discuss general plans for transmission lines in this area and to present a brief progress report on the Columbia Generating Station. The meeting has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, at the Public Meeting Room in the lower level of the Columbia County Administration Building. This meeting is open to the general public.
A special meeting of the Poynette Village Board was held on Wednesday, August 2 to hear the request of L.E. Pulvermacher for extension of the Poynette sewer services to the mobile home park located on the east edge of the village.
25 years ago
Although the Poynette Village Board is still committed to installing sidewalks throughout the Village, an idea to fund the project through the formation of a Terrace (sidewalk) Commission appears to be dead. For now, at least.
If the recommendations of a report on the condition of trees in Poynette are followed, some of the older, more hazardous ones will be cut down and replaced with new ones. Last summer the Village contracted with Fred Clark of Clark Forestry, Inc. to prepare an inventory and list of maintenance needs for trees in Poynette. Clark presented his results at Monday night's Village Board meeting.
LODI
100 years ago
Local officials are warning the ailing public against an "oily" doctor who is traveling through this section dispersing treatments for certain diseases and collecting as much of the fee in advance as possible. The fellow is wanted by these same officials on complaint of Mr. and Mrs. William Heller of Poynette who paid him $100 cash a few days ago, upon his assurance that he could restore Mrs. Heller to perfect health within a period of three months, and hwo on second thought are convinced that they have been victimized.
75 years ago
Paul Dalton, Sr., narrowly escaped serious injury and possible death at the Thistle gravel pit at Arlington last Friday afternoon when the brake on a gas shovel gave way and he was struck by a trip cable. Mr. Dalton, who works for the county highway department, received cuts, burns and bruises about the head, arms, and chest, and while he is up and around, may not be able to return to work for a week or two.
Lodi area flower fanciers and growers are invited to enter their favorite blooms in the annual Garden Club Flower Show to be held at the Masonic Temple on Saturday, Aug. 30. This is the first fall show staged by the local organization in several years and it is hoped that many entries will be forthcoming. The show was held last year in the spring and was adjudged a big success.
50 years ago
In an interview with Police Chief Gabbei this past week, the Enterprise learned that reasons for the Police Department's request for the new "Off Premise" Ordinance recently adopted by the Lodi City Council. Gabbei stated that this new regulation was requested after numerous complaints were received from citizens regarding the following: consumption of intoxicants on carnival rides while the rides were in operation, and when children were also using the rides; broken beer glasses in streets and parking lots; beer and wine parties being held on city streets in the early morning hours, and literally hundreds of empty containers being left behind by spectators after softball games at Goeres Park.
Neighboring Arlington had a fine (and from all observations highly successful) centennial and fall festival last weekend. Threatening weather undoubtedly cut down attendance both Saturday and Sunday. Even so the Sunday afternoon attendance at the parade and later at the park was rewarding to all who worked so hard to make the event the success it was.
25 years ago
"It has been a long process," Lodi Mayor Paul Fisk said. "But, I think we've chosen an excellent candidate." Fisk commented after a special city council meeting on Monday night. The council approved an agreement with Amy Gallagher of rural Lodi to serve as the city's Director of Finance and Personnel. She will be paid $42,500 annually.
Wisconsin River property owners are seeking public alliances to confront trespassers they claim are disrespectful, unruly and potentially dangerous. It was the consensus of the West Point Town Board last Thursday night to seek new legal avenues to relieve affected residents of their ongoing struggles with unruly trespassers on private land.