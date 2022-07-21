POYNETTE
75 years ago
Mrs. Bertha Elizabeth Tomlinson, a well-known and lifelong resident of this community, died at her home in Poynette on July 10, 1947, after a week of serious illness. She was the eldest of two daughters of Thomas and Nancy Collins. She married John Tomlinson on Nov. 27, 1890. She is survived by her husband and five children — Jasper, Cecil, Harold, Blanche (Mrs. Harvey Williamson) and Helen (Mrs. Ernest Millard), all of Poynette.
In a pitching duel at Arlington, in which each pitcher allowed four hits, Reuben Saager bested Dalton’s Mervil Smith. Arlington won 3-1, as the home team scored a single run in the second, fifth and sixth innings. Arlington’s Bill Pribbenow was 2 for 4.
Edward H. Waldner was born in Leeds center on June 17, 1874, and lived all his life in the community. He was recently found alone in his home seriously ill, and taken to the hospital where he died a day later. Waldner is survived by three nephews — Fred Smith of Portage, David Smith of Leeds Center, and William Smith of Chicago — and two nieces; Mrs. Floyd Dolajeck of Pardeeville and Mrs. Milton Cuttle of Chicago.
50 years ago
Attractive 5-foot, 5-inch Carmen Arche Mellado, of Madrid, Spain, will arrive in Poynette around Aug. 10 to spend a year as an American Field Service (AFS) student. Mellado will make her home with the Philip Vangsnes family. Her American “sister” will be Barbara Vangsnes.
A total budget of $1,387,726.35 for the 1972-73 school year will be recommended to the electors of Joint School District No. 10 at the School Board’s annual meeting. The amount to be raised by local tax levy in the proposed budget is $886,722.40, by an equalized mill rate of 19.0. The 72-73 budget compares to the $1,318,964.92 for the 1971-72 year when the tax levy was $865,532.55 (20.5 mill rate). The budget increase is 5.23% for 1972-73.
25 years ago
Fundraising that would pay for the construction of a soccer park on 5.2 acres of land near Valley Vie Road is off to a fast start, with $16,000 collected so far. Village Administrator Dave Tebo, who met with members of the Poynette Area Youth Soccer Organization (PAYSO), told the Village Board that the group had received $16,000 in donations — including $5,000 from the village — before serious fundraising efforts were even underway.
Members of the Poynette Village Board wrestled with the questions surrounding the formation of a Sidewalk Commission. It appears that momentum behind the idea, which was first proposed in May 1997 and agreed to by the Board in June, has slowed a bit. Board President Jeff Kostichka had said in June that he would push for an initial report from the commission by the end of July, but Board members were still trying to settle basic questions surrounding the composition and responsibilities of the commission.
LODI
75 years ago
Members of the Lodi American Legion Post 216 announced its complete slate of officers for the 1947-48 year. Thomas E. Gallagher was named the new Commander. The other officers include — Walter Haberman (first vice commander), Tom Rendler (second vice commander), Don Ireland (finance officer), Paul J. Dalton (public relations), F.P. Dalton (Sgt. at Arms), Marvin Covey (chaplain), Roy Meek (service officer), Arby Thompson (athletic officer), Jack Austin (historian), and Warren Hibbard (adjutant).
Electors at the annual Lodi school meeting voted to boost the yearly school building sinking fund allotment from $2,000 to $4,000. The move came following considerable discussion as to the urgency of a large grade school and the production that with rapidly mounting grade school enrollment present facilities would soon be completely inadequate.
50 years ago
Search operations continued for the body of Steve Nall, 21 of Madison, who is believed to have drowned when he fell from a pontoon boat into Lake Wisconsin near Okee. Nall reportedly fell overboard about a half-mile offshore, west of the Okee grade bridge. The depth of the water is estimated at 30 feet.
Beth Middleton of Lodi returned recently from Washington D.C., where she participated in a Citizenship Short Course at the National 4-H Center. Beth is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Middleton. She was one of 49 members from Wisconsin attending the week-long session. There were more than 6,000 4-H members across the country selected for the teen leadership training sessions.
Richard Cowan, Police Chief of Freeport, Illinois, died suddenly on July 10, 1972, of a heart attack at his lake cottage near Longville, Minnesota. Cowan was the son of MR. and Mrs. Lloyd Cowan of Lodi. He was well-known in the Okee-Lake Wisconsin area. The 52-year-old police chief had no signs of ill health and suffered the fatal heart attack while operating a weed cutter while at the family cottage. He died while his wife drove him to a nearby town for medical attention.
25 years ago
The threat of electrical power outages in the area still hangs over the area, but the situation is far less dire than when officials from Wisconsin Public Power sounded the alarms in June 1997. Lodi City Administrator Butch Wickham said the situation has stabilized, but the plea to power customers to voluntarily conserve energy continues.
A car crash north of Dane that killed a Madison man remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of the car, Randy Miller, 36, had no passengers at the time of the one-car accident. He was believed to have been traveling south of Lodi on Highway 113 in the town of Dane. Driving conditions were extremely foggy. Miller was employed by Alkar of Lodi.
The recently opened Rainbow Country store in Lodi features natural and organic foods, spices and herbs. It is owned and operated by Greg Stone. Opening the store seemed like a natural fit for the Lodi entrepreneur when he became interested in natural foods after suffering a back injury. He looked for pain relief without the use of prescription drugs. He found that some herbal remedies offered as much ease as traditional pain killers — with no side effects.