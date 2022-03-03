LODI
75 years
Mrs. Vera Morter, manager of the Lodi Food Shop, announced that they would henceforth carry a full line of fresh meats. A complete new meat counter has been installed. The meat cutter is Jake Wirth, who has many years of experience in the meat line at Oscar Mayer.
If you folks have been wondering where the Kuhlman Implement Company has disappeared, we’ll let you in on the news. All of the farm implements have been moved into the old Elmer Thompson horse barn, which is undergoing extensive alterations. George Kuhlman reports that he will continue to carry International Farm Implement Parts and three types of milking machines plus parts. Delbert Kuhlman has been spending all of his spare time in Lodi helping his dad and learning the business, which he has been away from for over six years.
50 years
D-Js, a gathering place for most of the local teenagers, has been completely remodeled inside and out, and reopened for business March 1, 1972. The large front windows, which had been broken, were removed and a new wood and glass front was installed. The inside was completely retiled and paneled, due to accidental and deliberate damage done by the youthful customers.
Representatives of four Lodi churches have formed a Volunteer Interchurch Council to organize co-operative participation by the churches in community projects. The churches involved are St. Patrick’s Catholic, First Lutheran, United Methodist and Presbyterian. The council which is composed of two lay members from each church, has approved projects to provide space for an information center conducted by a representative of the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays, and conduct a community thrift shop to provide low cost clothing for persons who could not otherwise afford to purchase the items.
25 years
The level of the Lake Melvin reservoir was effectively lowered by the recent pumping, but efforts to find a long-term solution to flooding problems on East Main Street continue. Dane Village President Dave Wipperfurth told the Board that he and the village’s consulting engineer have been reviewing options to provide an overflow drain to prevent the reservoir from flooding East Main/Highway 113 during periods of high water in the village.
The City of Lodi should pursue safety improvement for students traveling to and from school along Sauk Street, the Lodi Common Council agreed, with sidewalks, crossing guards and even creation of a one-way street as options for discussion. The council reviewed the official letter from Columbia County Sheriff Steve Rowe on the safety problems faced by Lodi students as they walk along Sauk Street, Strangeway Avenue and other Lodi streets.
POYNETTE
75 years
Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Noland experienced a disagreeable accident when a converted oil burner they were using in their apartment at the Dave Stevenson residence caused much smoke damage to their household furnishings. A short time later, they were surprised by friends and neighbors who dropped in on them with scrub brushes, soap and materials for a cleaning bee, in addition to food for a dinner party. Mr. Noland made the comment, “You cant’ get that kind of neighborliness in Chicago.”
Beginning March 3, 1947, Columbia County is again offering immunizations against smallpox, diphtheria and whooping cough. Smallpox, whooping cough and diphtheria vaccines for those aged 6 months to 6 years will be free. Smallpox vaccine to any child over age 6, and to adults who have not had a successful vaccination with the past five years, will be 50 cents. A “booster” dose of diphtheria toxoid and whooping cough vaccine to any child aged 6-10 who has not had such protection within the last five years will also be 50 cents.
50 years
On March 4, 1972, Poynette’s middle and high school will be filled with the sound of music as vocal and instrumental solos and ensembles from the eight schools of the Capitol Conference gather for their District Music Festival. Poynette music students, both middle and high schoolers, entered in approximately 120 entries, including piano solos, vocal solos and ensembles, and instrumental solos and ensembles. The public is welcome to attend.
Once again, the WIAA High School Curling Meet will have a Poynette entry, as the local curlers defeated Lodi, Madison East and Madison West. Poynette beat Lodi, 9-2, scoring once in each of the first three ends and four in the sixth. It then beat Madison East, 11-4, completing the season sweep of its opponent. Poynette then beat Madison West, 9-3, score once in each of the first three ends. The challenge of repeating as state champion is very large. In the 13-year history of the tournament, no team has ever repeated. Poynette has won state three times, however.
25 years
About a half-dozen residents of Valley Road attended a Poynette Village Board-sponsored public hearing, where they criticized a proposed street project that would assess them for improvements made to the road. The project, which will add paving, curb and gutters to Valley Road is expected to cost about $190,000, with this amounted being assessed to the 20 lot owners. The cost can be repaid over a 10-year period.
Three architectural firms showcased their skills and services for the Poynette School Board. They are all vying to become the firm the Board chooses as it decides how to approach a school referendum. The presentations centered on schools the firms have designed in the past, the type of services they offer, their preferred methods of “construction delivery,” the ways they work with contractors, and fee structures. The prices ranged from $4,000-$8,5000 for pre-referendum work.