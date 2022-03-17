LODI
75 years
The Lodi-West Point branch of the American Red Cross has again made its quota, and closed the drive on schedule as planned by the entire county. Of the $737.93 raised, West Point contributed $213.32 and Okee $52.50.
Lodi’s high school boxing team opened its 1947 season with an auspicious 8-3 victory over Muscoda. Climax of the match was Jerry Ott’s whirlwind technical knockout over Winton at 148 pounds. Referee Dynamite Mansfield stopped the bout after 30 seconds of the second round.
Lodi area fisherman are urged to attend an important meeting at the City Council rooms on March 21, 1947. At that time, George Sprecher, assistant head of the game fish branch of the State conservatory Department will talk about fishways. He is coming out at the request of area fishermen who, a month ago, held a protest meeting in Lodi, to begin some sort of action at the Prairie du Sac dam on the Wisconsin River.
50 years
A group of citizens from the Lodi School District, including farmer from the Lodi and Dane area, local businessmen and the mayor, met with the Lodi School Board to discuss a way to hold down the district property taxes and more specifically the cost of running the Lodi School system.
Sixty years ago, on March 12, 1912, Juliette Low organized the first Girl Scout group in the United States, bringing the girls an opportunity to learn to grow by a valued code and inspiring them with the highest ideals of character, conduct, friendship, citizenship and service. As of 1972, Lodi has seven Girl Scout troops with 136 girls and 34 registered adult volunteers.
The Lodi Fire Department was called to Lodi Theatre when a malfunction in the furnace caused the theatre to fill with smoke. Smoke damage kept the theater closed for two days.
25 years
Approval of the April 1 referendum and construction of a new high school are the best option to deal with the school district’s rapidly growing student population, District Administrator Chuck Pursell said. Pursell spoke to about 36 people during the district’s final informational meeting about the proposed referendum.
The Lodi High School forensics team placed 10 entries in the final and crowned four champions to highlight a fourth-place finish in the 35-team Hartford Invitational. Taking home championship honors for Lodi were Misty Morter (poetry reading), Mark Pursell (prose reading) and Zac Schultz (public address). It was Schultz’s 10th straight championship performance over the last two seasons.
The City of Lodi’s property tax levy increase for 1996 was well below the state average, according to a report by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance. The city’s 1996-97 levy of $704,00 represented a 2.8% increase over the 1995-96 levy. This resulted in a tax rate of $9.49 per $100,000 of equalized value, which was a 41% decrease from the previous year.
POYNETTE
75 years
The pupils of Poynette High School, the athletic coach and principal express their most genuine appreciation to the people who so generously contributed to the PHS Athletic fund for the purchase of the boxing ring and mats. With this financial help, the purchase of the necessary equipment for conduction interscholastic bouts at Poynette would not have been possible.
The Poynette High School forensics team performed well at the league contest. Seven members of the Poynette team were rated — three ‘As’ and four ‘Bs.’ Those receiving ‘As’ will participate in the district contest in Fort Atkinson. Receiving ‘As’ for Poynette were Helene Johnson, Elwin Amyx and Mary Anderson. Receiving ‘Bs’ were Elbridge Curtis, Gloria Smith, Byron Walters and Donna Nelson.
This Friday morning, a broadcast will be heard on WIBU of extreme local interest. Ford Thurston, agricultural instructor, and several FFA boys will tell about their farming programs in the Poynette area this past year. The following boys will participate in the program — Robert Redell, Elgin Paske, Carl Johnson, LaVerne Peterson and Elbridge Curtis.
50 years
Five Poynette High School students were among those receiving ‘As’ at the Subdistrict Forensics Contest in Poynette. They are Sue Hebel, Debbie Hilgendorf, Bill Puntney, Rita Redell and Antonette Prochot. They competed against students from Portage, Wisconsin Dells and Columbus high schools. Those receiving ‘As’ will head to the District Contest in Whitewater.
Eight boys from Poynette Middle School were victorious during an intramural wrestling competition held at PMS. About 45 boys were involved in the two-week program. The top finisher of each weight class were — 75 pounds (Bob Onstad); 88 pounds (Gary Tomczak); 94 pounds (Dan Fisk); 104 pounds (Jeff Ingraham); 114 pounds (Bill MacLeish); 130 pounds (Bill Kratz); 144 pounds (David Pafford); and unlimited (Ron Knuteson).
25 years
After haggling over how to pay for street improvements on Valley Road, between Highways CS an Q, residents of the area and the Poynette Village Board settled on a way to pay for the $19,000 project. The project will add paving, curb and gutters to Valley Road, and the cost will be assessed to the 20 lot owners. These owner constitute an assessment district which will re-pay the village over the next 10 years for the project.
Erica Severson, a dancer from Poynette, will perform the part of a minnow in Wisconsin Dance Ensemble’s bi-annual production of ‘Peter Rabbit’s Ballet.’ They are joined by more than 50 school children from area communities in WDE’s 13th production of the ballet on March 20-23, 1997 at Norman Mitby Theatre in Madison.
Waldo “Pete” Ohnesorge has been a barber for 50 years. He officially being barbering on Jan. 28, 1947, and says his first training came during a stint in the U.S. Navy. He then went to Madison Vocational School — now MATC — and did a six-month apprenticeship in Poynette and worked in Portage for more than four years. Ohnesorge then came back to Poynette for good in 1951. He bought the shop on Main Street in 1953 — where he still does business.