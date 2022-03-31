POYNETTE
75 years ago
The Poynette High School honor roll was announced March 26, 1947. The seniors were Mary Ann Siewert, Janet Neihbur, Wanda McDonald, Zelda Leistikow and Shirley Baillies. The juniors were Gloria Clark, Donna Nelson, Lois Kuehnemann, Janet Huber, Marvel Hutchinson and Margaret Dunn. The sophomores were Byron Walters, Helen Vogts, Phyllis Nelson, Helene Johnson, Dorene Holl, Jean Hazard, Eleanor Curtis and Elwyn Amyx. The freshmen were Alice Huber and Elsie Zellmer.
The Library Board of the Poynette Public Library gratefully acknowledges the gift of the “Birds of America” by John James Audubon, which was given in the loving memory of Miss Christine Green by the Woman’s Missionary Society of the Presbyterian Church. The Library is also the fortunate recipient of a copy of the book “Wisconsin Highways,” of which a very limited edition has been issued jointly by the state highway commission and public roads administration.
In a double ring ceremony held at the St. John’s Lutheran parsonage in Prairie du Sac, Eldora Schultz, of Caledonia, and Frederick Zellmer, of Poynette, were united in holy matrimony by Reverend Hendrick.
50 years ago
At first there weren’t many interested in running against incumbents Bill Bender and Bob Mountford for two seats on Joint District No. 10 School Board. Now there are six challengers.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Thompson, Poynette, announce the engagement of their daughter, Karol, to Robert C. Tomlinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Tomlinson of Poynette. Karol is a graduate of Scientific College of Beauty Culture in Madison, and Robert is a senior at the University of Wisconsin. The wedding will be June 10, 1972 at Bethel Lutheran Church.
Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H Club were the winners of the Creative Arts Festival. The group then won the county contest and will compete in the state competition. The group was directed by Mrs. Herbert Mueller.
25 years ago
The calendar says it’s officially spring, but an afternoon snowstorm reminded everyone that winter doesn’t always correspond to the date. The area was hit with 2-3 inches of wet, heavy snow that combined with gusting winds to produce whiteout conditions, sloppy roads and numerous minor accidents. Randy Fischer, a 911 dispatcher for Columbia County said that several injuries were reported, but all were minor.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter J. Clark of Lake Geneva announce the engagement to their daughter, Renee Louise, to Eric Ian Buhr, son of Charles and Pamela Buhr of Poynette. Eric is a 1990 Poynette High School and 1995 University of Wisconsin graduate. He is employed at Capitol Hill Software in Washington, D.C.
LODI
75 years ago
At the Tri-County League Forensics contest, three local students won ‘A’ rating — Joan Turner with the serious declamation “The Tell-Tale Heart,” Lois Carmann with the non-original oratory “Our Destiny Rests With Ourselves,” and Yvonne Karls in extemporaneous speaking.
Lois Carmann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Carmann, has been chosen by her classmates and the high school faculty as the winner of the Good Citizenship Award, sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.). President of the senior class, also in the junior year, Lois has been active on the Skyrocket staff, member of the student yearbook Lodian staff, school dramatics and forensics.
50 years ago
Greg Davis, Lodi High School science teacher, has been selected as one of 40 teachers from a nationwide selection, to participate in a two-summer sequential program in the Summer Institute In Optics-Electronics For Secondary School Teachers.
Approximately 150 Lodi American Legion, Auxiliary Unit members and guests gathered at the Legion Memorial Hall to observe the 53rd birthday of the national organization, and to honor Paul J. Dalton for his many years of service to the local Post and area war veterans.
The Stu Herwig rink of Arlington captured the first event title in the Lodi Mixed Bonspiel. Team members are Stu and Joyce Herwig, and Louie and Judy Falk. Taking second event honors were Harold and Elaine Moll, and Bernie and Mary Dushek of Arlington. The Lodi rink of Paul and Bonnie Schwister an Charles and Karen Thompson won the third event. Arlington’s Dave and Shirley Qualle and Dick and Anita Grinde won the fourth event.
25 years ago
Students in the Lodi School District were granted some elbow room in the future — thanks to the affirmative vote for the construction of a 186,960-square foot high school and upgrading the existing high school building to accommodate third, fourth and fifth grade students. The building and remodeling question — one of four on the ballot — passed by a 1,452-918 vote. The secondary primary question asked voters whether or not they support bonding for the $1.7 million to include an indoor swimming pool in the new high school. That passed by a narrow 1,300-1,035 vote.
Hammers are still pounding as workers hustle about to complete a new 3,000-square foot addition to the Lodi Good Samaritan Center. The new space will house a fully-equipped rehabilitation unit and will offer therapy services to both residents of the facility and community members on an out-patient basis.
Bill and Irma Gordon of Poynette will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 5, 1997 — the couple were married on April 7, 1937. Their children and Nancy Gordon of Madison, Sally Lohr of Lodi, Tom (Faye) of Irma, Don (Bev) of DeForest, and Cheryl (deceased). The couple also has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.