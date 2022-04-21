LODI
75 years ago
The newly organized Lodi Oil Company officially got under way with the granting of a license, by the State of Wisconsin, to own and operate a bulk petroleum plant in the area. Officers of the corporation are Raymond Dushek (president), Lawrence Hillestad (vice president) and Verne Hillestad (secretary-treasurer). The bulk storage plant is being erected along the railroad tracks north of Lodi between the tracks and Highway 113 near the city limits.
Lodi High School boxers will share the league championship this year with Middleton as a result of a 7-4 victory over DeForest. At the same time, Middleton defeated Verona. Both top teams were undefeated, with Lodi and Middleton fighting to a draw during the season.
Yvonne Karls of Lodi will represent Lodi high School in the state forensic contest in Madison on April 19, 1947. She received an “A” rating in extemporaneous speaking at the district contest. Karls is the junior class president, president of the band, state chairperson of the F.H.A program, and the local vice president of the F.H.A. club.
50 years ago
Approximately 150 people, mostly from the Lodi, Okee and Merrimac area, gathered at Club Sunset for an informative meeting concerning the future possibility of a bridge to carry Highway 113 traffic across the Wisconsin River to Merrimac. What they heard wasn’t too encouraging for those desiring a bridge in that vicinity. The group was informed by W.R. Redmond, chairman of the state highway commission, that a bridge at the Merrimac location was in the commission’s long-range planning, but not before 1985 or 1990.
Fifty-two law enforcement personnel of Columbia and Marquette counties recently completed a 36-hour in-service program sponsored by Area V.T.A.E. No. 4. William Noll, Gordon Coyle and George Blakely of the Lodi Police Department were among the 52 officers who received certificates at the completion of the program.
25 years ago
Lodi is an island. A curfew island, that is. At least that was the opinion of some city leaders who discussed safety issues related to growth, during a joint session of the city council, Board of Education and police commission. district Administrator Chuck Pursell noted that the district has grown by 400 students in the previous five years, and that Lodi is the only community in a 25-mile radius with no curfew.
A thriving, young Linden tree will grow along the Spring Creek in Goeres Park to remind Amy and John Uhalt of a day their daughter, Jessica Lindsay, came perilously close to losing her life. The Uhalt family have had two trees planted in Lodi for Arbor Day as a gesture of gratitude to the Lodi EMS personnel who responded to the accident on March 22, 1996, when a car Jessica was riding in as a 21-year-old, lost control and rolled over. She was not expected to live, but has since made a full recovery.
Working parents who commute to their jobs outside the immediate area may be interested to know a new childcare center called TLC Learning Center, has opened its doors near the Interstate and Highway 60 interchange. Nichole Koepp and her mother, Kathleen King, are co-owners, with Koepp serving as the director.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
Dolores Schultz is one of 58 University of Wisconsin seniors to be initiated into Phi Beta Kappa, national scholastic fraternity, an honor and privilege secured through outstanding scholastic achievement. Dolores is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Schultz of Arlington.
The Bartels’ Grocery Bowling Team, composed of Harlan Bartels, Harold Shine, William Orth, Stew Wilson and Hank Sciefelbein, took top honors in the Tom Turkey Major bowling league for the second year in a row, winning 17 of the last 21 games. The team also won the high three-game series for the year and the high single game.
50 years ago
Dennis Gray, a sixth grader at Poynette Middle School, was one of the many area students taking part in the Earth Day observance in 1972. Dennis, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lavern Gray, and other PMS students picked up trash and litter along village streets and nearby town roads. Elementary school students cleaned up parks and school yards.
Isabella Richardson of Poynette was honored at recognition ceremonies on April 20, 1972 for her 10 years of service at University Hospitals. Richardson works at the appointment and reception desk in the radiology department. James W. Varnum, Superintendent of University Hospitals, presented Richardson with a silver pin in appreciation of her service.
25 years ago
After receiving complaints from Poynette business owners over rezoning plans that would have removed their commercial zoning status, the Poynette Village Board reconsidered, and granted the owners’ requests. A number of business owners attended the board meeting to protest a plan that would have rezoned their properties as residential, rather than commercial. Businesses that would have been affected include the Poynette Professional Building, the Jamieson House and the Main Street Youngster child care center.
A developer from Morris, Illinois announced plans for a $230 million resort complex near the intersection of Highway CS and I90-94. The complex, to be called “The Kingdom of the Evergreen Forest,” would be situated on 560 acres of land on the southern edge of CS, just east of the interstate. Plans call for the construction of a 300-room hotel, 18-hole golf course, 100 campsites and 200 permanent and time-share homes.
Four seniors on the Poynette boys varsity basketball team were nominated by their peers for the following awards — Hollin Kretzmann (Hustle Award), Ben Wolf (Hustle Award), Tony Carelli (MVP, Team Captain, All-Conference Award), and Niko Lelkan (Most Improved Player).