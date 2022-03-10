LODI
75 years ago
Two 17-year-old Lodi youths have enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces and are now serving in the regular army at San Antonio, Texas. The two are Roger Clark and Horace “Bud” Mandeville. Bud gave up his junior class studies to enlist, while Roger, an outstanding high school boxer, quit school a year ago.
Elizabeth Quam has been awarded a scholarship to the District 4-H Leadership Camp for this area. The scholarship includes free board and room and registration expenses. Quam belongs to the Peppy Pals 4-H Club.
The homemaking department of the high school is proud of a new Westinghouse refrigerator and stove received from the C.J. Hillestad Electric Appliance Store. The new appliance add much to the room, said Mrs. Herbert Upright, and heighten the interest of the students in preparing and storing of foods.
50 years ago
A fire caused considerable damage to the Alkar Engineering Corporation, Plant No. 1, at the corner of Portage and Spring streets in Lodi. The fire started in a gas pipe, where plant workers were cutting steel near the pipe. Fire Chief Kenneth Nelson stated that the building would have been impossible to save had it not been for the sprinkler system.
For the second consecutive year, Becky Hook of Lodi has qualified for the U.S. Snowmobile World Series events to be held March 10-12, 1972 in Ironwood Michigan. Hook is ranked seventh among the top 15 women drivers.
The fifth annual Columbia County Women’s Bonspiel was held Feb. 27, 1972 in Poynette. The first event was won by the Leone Ohnesorge-led rink of Poynette. The Doreen Barrow-led rink of Lodi finished second.
25 years ago
Lodi Canning Company officials announced their intention to donate $100,000 toward an indoor swimming pool at the proposed new Lodi High School facility. The gift is contingent upon passage of the school referendum on April 1.
Tracey Sachtjen of Lodi won her fourth national curling title with an Arlington team, the Lank rink, in Seattle. The members of the rink are Patti Link, Analisa Johnson, Joni Cotten and Sachtjen. The Lank rink finished second in the round-robin competition with a 7-2 record, then won in a top-three-team playoff.
The Town of Lodi has received a 50% matching grant of $16,038 from the DNR toward developing the Okee Park Community Trail. The town will develop the property for outdoor recreation by adding handicap accessible paths, benches and a small parking lot across from Lake Wisconsin. the total project cost is $32,076.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
William Wallace Jamieson died Feb. 27, 1947 at the age of 91. He was the son of Hugh and Lucy Jamieson. William was born in Poynette on Oct. 17, 1855 and married Jane Hastie on Nov. 7, 1878. For many years, William and Jane annually invited members of the Legion to their home after World War I for a banquet. At the time of Jane’s death in 1942, the couple had been married 64 years.
As a result of placing first in their respective division in the local forensic contest held at Poynette High School, the following students will represent PHS in the league contest in Fox Lake. They are junior Donna Nelson (dramatic declamation), sophomore Mary Anderson (humorous declamation), sophomore Helene Johnson (non-original oration), junior Gloria Smith (extemporaneous reading), senior Elbridge Curtis (original oration), sophomore Byron Walters (four-minute speech), and sophomore Vernon Johnson (extemporaneous speaking).
50 years ago
A Lodi rink, skipped by Al Johnson won first event in the Arlington Men’s Invitational Bonspiel in 1972. The winning rink, with Johnson as skip, with Dave Larson, Ron Quam and Jim Blank, defeated a Portage rink to take first. A Lodi rink also won first place in the second event — Don Zeman, John Palmer, Mel Balweg and Sanford Hamre. An Arlington rink won the third event — Bill Bell, Jerry Miller, Cliff Erstad and Roger Icenogle — over another Arlington rink of Dave Paske, Ron Kutz, Les Kutz and Albert Stoltenberg.
The 1971-72 All Capitol Conference Team for boys basketball was released. Poynette senior Wayne Moll, was named to the first team. Poynette’s Larry Hebel was the leading vote-getter for the second team all conference.
25 years ago
It took three 4-3 votes, but the Poynette School Board finally settled on an architect for its future school building project. The Madison-based firm of Potter Lawson was the only applicant left standing after Board members rejected both HGA and Bray Associates. The Board was split in its assessment of the three — three for Bray and four for HGA — with no member ranking Lawson first. Board Chair Richard Wilkinson, noting the split, at one point floated the idea of hiring Potter Lawson as a compromise solution. He also mentioned the possibility of rejecting all three firms and starting over.
Three area boys on the Waunakee Squirt hockey team (10 and under), along with their team of 12, won the Spooner Squirt B tournament on Jan. 18-19, 1997. The Waunakee team beat McFarland (4-1, Beaver Dam (1-0), and Reedsburg in double-overtime for the championship (4-3). Poynette’s Adam Lynch, Ryan Schmidt and Andy Knuteson are members of the team.