LODI
75 years ago
Dr. L.R. Allen, who since July 1946, has done an admirable job of administering to Lodi’s dental needs, has received a call to return to Army duty. His office has been closed a week prior to the call, and the only work he has been doing is on partly completed dentures. Lodi, however, will not be without services of a dentist for very long. Dr. Allen announced that he sold his practice and equipment to Dr. Stanley Sterling of Madison.
The Lodi Billiard Hall, which has figured in many ownership transfers in the past dozen years, changed hands again when Harry Seifert of Madison purchased the business from Bud Behnke on Jan. 25, 1947. The billiard parlor is under the management of Seifert’s nephew, Robert Carey, also of Madison. Seifert announced that his business will be conducted in much the same manor as in the past.
Remodeling for a new furniture department is well underway at the Koltes Lumber Co. in Lodi. The addition is 40 feet by 45 feet, and is formerly the stock room at the back of the present store. Koltes will carry a complete line of furniture and a large line of quality rugs and carpeting. Hubert Esser, store manager, hopes to have a grand opening in March 1947.
50 years ago
Marilyn Miller has been named Lodi High School’s Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972. Selected on the basis of her score in a written knowledge and attitude exam for all senior girls. She will receive a specially designed charm from General Mills. She is also eligible for state and national honors. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Miller of Dane.
Gordon Gunderson, 12, is doing as well in 1972 as he did in 1971. The sixth grader from Arlington won the grand champion market hog honors of the 22nd annual Wisconsin Blue Ribbon Pork Show. Gordon is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Buel Gunderson of Arlington.
A surprise birthday party was held for Charles Zeman Sr. on Jan. 29, 1972 at the Bridge Supper Club in Okee, in honor of his 80th birthday. Ten of his 12 children were present. A birthday cake shaped like the number 80 was designed by Wesley Attoe, baked and constructed by Violet Attoe, Betty Johnson, and Darlene and Gloria Zeman.
25 years ago
A “clean-up” of Lodi’s 1995 sign ordinance will be presented for public review during a March 11, 1997 hearing. During a Common Council meeting, Alderman Richard Loomis reported that Lodi Planning Commission is ready to present an amended version of the sign ordinance to the public, followed by later council action on the recommended changes. He told other council members that he believes the document needs further revisions because it restricts signs in the city too much.
Lodi city officials are moving toward hiring the first of its two new administrators. The new position, labeled the “inside administrator” is now called the “director of finance and personnel administration.” Responsibilities include guiding all financial activities for the city and its electric, water and sewer utilities.
The Lodi High School forensics team crowned nine champions to win their eighth consecutive Capitol Conference title. Lodi scored 296 points, topping Columbus (262). Winning individual championships for Lodi were — Kim Kurt (prose reading), Tonya Maier (poetry reading), Jamie Sidoff (demonstration speaking), Zac Schultz (public address), Julie Holler (4-minute speech), Heather McGrath (radio broadcasting), Dan Naab (serious solo acting), Jill Parsley (humorous solo acting) and Greg Marshall, Shane Ryan, B.J. Manning and Jesse Ewoldt (group interpretive reading).
POYNETTE
75 years ago
A big raccoon feed was the feature of the evening at the Sportsman’s meeting. The Columbia County Sportsman’s League membership is rapidly growing, and now has reached well over 200 members. Several interested sportsmen from Lodi were in attendance at a recent meeting, with many joining the ranks of the club.
Louise Paske observed her 80th birthday at the home of her daughter, Mrs. William Jahn of Poynette. With her for the occasion were Mr. and Mrs. Gustave Paske; Mr. and Mrs. Albert Baerwolf; Mr. and Mrs. Julius Mielke; Herbert Paske; Adeline Priem; as well as William Jahn and son. Mrs. Paske was born in Germany and came to the United States in 1899. She lived in the town of Caledonia, until making her home with her daughter in 1935.
With the conference race drawing to a close, the individual scoring race is still a case of Poynette’s Reuben Saager versus the field. Saager, threatening the all-time scoring mark, has 195 points to 170 for Kent Hill, the flashy red-head from Pardeeville, who appears to be slated for the runner-up spot for the second consecutive season. Also in the top 10 is Ronnie Ohnesorge, erratic Poynette guard, who has led the team in scoring the last two years and was fourth highest in league during the 1945-46 season.
50 years ago
National Honor Society members have recently been selected by the faculty at Poynette High School. Senior class members are Jeff Clark, Nancy Georgeson, Ellen Graef, Kathy Hoch, Marilyn Klaila, Janice Klink, Margaret Manthe, Antonette Prochot, Pat Wollschlager, Laurie Ziegler and Winfried Zeppenfeld. Junior class members are Alan Gunderson, Lynn Hansen, Darlene Kuhlman, Sandra Lawry, Rebecca Olson and Karen Waugh. Elected to membership in the National Junior Honor Society were sophomores Paul Burgess, Kim Gordon, Dennis Saager, Mike White, Seiglinda Wilson, and freshmen Muriel Cuff, Deborah Gabbei, Cathy Luessman, Becky Rhiner and Cathy Sopha.
Eight candidates, including two incumbents, have filed for election to the two Joint District No. 10 Board of Education positions for the April 1972 ballot. Incumbents on the ballot will be William Bender and Robert Mountford. Others include Maurice Plenty, Curtis Nelson, Fred Cook, Janice Whyte, Donna Dickerson and Lavern Krohn.
Four new directors were elected at the Poynette Chamber of Commerce meeting. Elected to two-year terms were Tom Jamieson, Arnold Zellmer, Shirley Stoltenberg and Stan Everson.
25 years ago
It was a rough weekend for snowmobilers on Lake Wisconsin. Three accidents — one early Saturday morning and two on Sunday — brought out the Poynette Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to attend to those injured. Poynette Fire Chief Jim Tomlinson said the first accident appeared to be alcohol related, where the man suffered a broken shoulder and broken arm. The other incident happened when two racers on the lake crashed into one another.
Specialist Benjamin Weisensel of Poynette deployed to Germany on Jan. 25, 1997 for annual training as a member of the 132nd Forward Support Battalion, 32nd Infantry Brigade, Wisconsin Army National Guard. During their training, the Wisconsin soldiers, who are trained in equipment maintenance, will support the Army’s Equipment Maintenance Center in Kaiserslautern, Germany, by rebuilding humvee engines, and repairing and inspecting other equipment.
Donald and Angela Hopkins proudly announce the birth of their son, Nathaniel Allen Hopkins, who was born on Jan. 13, 1997. Nathaniel was born at 2:46 a.m. and was delivered by Dr. Fanny at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. Proud grandparents were Gene and Nancy Hopkins of Lodi, Richard and Louise Werndli of DeForest, and John Hegge of Marshall.