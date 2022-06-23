POYNETTE
75 years ago
Lloyd Resler of Poynette has purchased the meat market owned by Mrs. Ether Johnson and known as John’s Meat Market. The business has been closed as of late due to Johnson undergoing a major operation.
Ten days after the sheriff had been notified that a daylight thief had stolen a .22 revolver from Elgin’s Jewelry in Poynette, the gun was recovered and returned to its owner. Elgin Marsh, the proprietor of the store, waived prosecution on the young man who stole the weapon in order to give the fellow a break and keep his name from disgrace, in the hope that this might do more good than proceeding with prosecution, which would probably lead to a prison sentence.
50 years ago
Recommendation of a 1.5 mills decrease in the school tax in Joint District No. 10 will be made by the School Board. It will call for $19 per $1,000 equalized evaluation. The actual budget, totaling $886,722, represents a $21,000 increase over last year. This is the third consecutive year in which the mill rate has decreased.
Mr. and Mrs. Simon Brandt, and Mr. and Mrs. Dan Pache were guests of honor at a June 1972 meeting of the newly formed VFW Post 10266. The Post, formed in March, called the Poynette Memorial Post was renamed the Brandt-Pache Post.
Among the 919 students earning honors at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville are two from Arlington. Earning honors were Robert E. Gundlach and Virginia A. Gundlach. To earn honors, a student must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74 for the semester.
25 years ago
Last year’s school tax levy declined dramatically because of increased state aids. Because state aids to the Poynette School District are expected to level off, the tax level necessary to fund the district is projected to increase 5.5% from last year. District Administrator John Sarnow said Poynette’s tax levy will undergo a higher percentage increase than others because property values in the district are increasing more than the state average.
A citizen committee will be formed to examine the school building issue in the Poynette School District, and relay its findings to the School Board. The School Board decided to form the committee when it adopted a referendum guideline that Bray Associates Architects previously discussed.
A town of Arlington man was arrested after he allegedly rammed his girlfriend’s car with his own, flipping it over and injuring her. Michael R. Ahrens, 39, was arrested at his Arlington residence with recklessly endangering safety. Kelly Tomko, 32, fled after a domestic disturbance and Ahrens followed. Tomko received minor injuries in the incident.
LODI
75 years ago
The body of Fredrick Schultz, town of Caledonia, was recovered from the Wisconsin River near Merrimac. Schultz apparently drowned when the motor boat he was riding in struck a floating log a few hundreds yards from the ferry.
Kathryn Quam, 16, and a junior at Lodi High School, returned to her home in Okee after recovering from a very serious illness. Kathryn, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Olaus Quam, was stricken with multiple sclerosis, a type of paralysis, and for several days, it was thought she may not live. She made a splendid recovery and doctors said that only her youth pulled her through. The disease has been fatal to most outside of their 20s.
Robert Vanderpoel of Lodi was one of a class of individuals granted pharmacist certificates by the state board of pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin. Vanderpoel, who returned to UW’s School of Pharmacy to complete his studies after two years in the navy, is employed as a pharmacist at Rennebohm Drug Stores.
50 years ago
City of Lodi residents can look for more stringent measures concerning disposal of solid waste materials in the near future, as a result of a DNR order which prohibits burning at the newly established city landfill site. In the future, city residents can possibly expect regulations for containing waste material, such as bundling of paper, separating metals, tins cans and rubber products.
The Alumni Association of the American Institute of Baking announced that a $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Jeff Wegner of Lodi. On July 31, 1972, Wegner will enter the Baking Science and Technology Program at the American Institute of Baking in Chicago. Wegner is currently employed by Gardner’s Baking Co. in Madison.
The Rev. Richard K. Pilgrim conducted his first worship service at Lodi’s United Methodist Church since replacing Rev. Wilbur Leatherman. Pilgrim introduced his family — wife, Ruth; children, Becky, Barbara and John. His oldest daughter is a student at UW-Eau Claire. Since coming to Wisconsin, Pilgrim has served churches in Darlington, Frederic, Rice Lake and Viroqua.
25 years ago
There was only one dissenting vote cast as the Lodi Zoning Board of Appeals approved a request for a variance to build a 42-unit senior apartment building at 239 Columbus Street. The variance was necessary to comply with city ordinances regulating the density of units (14 were allowed and 42 were requested), and to amend the amount of square footage required.
The outdate one-lane bridge over the railroad tracks on Chestnut Street may be rebuilt, if a reconstruction proposal proceeds as Columbia County Supervisor Char Brereton expects it will. The bridge remains open to pedestrians only. Replacing the structure would provide a two-lane conduit of traffic (and especially emergency responders) to the growing west side of Lodi.
Nancy Rabensdorf, head volleyball coach at Lodi High School, will be inducted into the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, 1997. Rabensdorf was UW-Whitewater’s first female athlete to earn All-American honors in track and field. She placed fourth in the long jump at the 1981 AIAW Division III outdoor championship. She along with her brother, Rick — who earned All-American wrestling honors in 1980 for UWW — are the only siblings in Warhawks history to both earn All-American honors.