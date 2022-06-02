LODI
100 years ago
Hartwell Farwell, found guilty of manslaughter for the shooting of Theophil Hosten, was denied a new trial and was sentenced to state prison for seven years. Farwell’s attorneys asked for a stay of sentence pending an appeal of the case to Supreme Court.
75 years ago
The city of Lodi’s expanded Summer Playground Program, already has 125 youngsters enrolled, and it is anticipated that the number will increase before opening day on June 9, 1947. High school coach Tom Rendler, who has drawn up a complete and excellent summer supervised play program, stated that 54 girls and 56 boys between the ages of 7-16 will partake.
Four Lodi students were granted their degrees at the 94th annual commencement of the University of Wisconsin on May 24, 1947. They were Marion Busk, Robert Vanderpoel, Clifford Nelson and Frederick Steckleberg. The first three received Bachelor of Arts degrees, while Steckleberg received a Master of Science degree from the Agricultural College where he majored in Dairy Industry. Busk majored in biochemistry, Vanderpoel is a graduate pharmacist, and Nelson majored in Accounting at the Commerce School.
50 years ago
Three Lodi area youngsters will receive cash prizes in the Lodi Chamber of Commerce Susie the Duck egg hatching contest. Entrants had to list the day and time the first egg would hatch in Susie’s nest at the Main Street bridge. First prize of $12.50 went to Jerry Lozner, while second prize ($7.50) went to Mark Manke and third prize ($5) went to Mary Kay See. According to Engle Knerzer, official judge, Susie hatched the first of her 12 ducklings at 1:56 p.m. on May 20, 1972.
With property tax levies in Wisconsin of $1.3 billion in 1971 — up 13% from 1970 — property taxpayers should make sure they are only paying their property share by checking now the assessment placed on their property.
Master Contract negotiations between the Board of Education of Lodi Jt. District No. 1 and the Lodi Teacher’s Association for the 1972-73 year has been completed. Major provisions included a base salary increase of $100 and a 30% employer contribution toward life and loss of time insurance. Starting salary is $7,400 for those with a B.S. degree and $8,100 for those with a Masters degree. The maximum salary is $11,700 when 10 years of experience is reached.
25 years ago
The Lodi City Council decided to take a fresh look at how to fill the position of building and zoning administrator. Former inspector Ernie Meyer resigned, but the mountain of paperwork related to the position is more than City Administrator Butch Wickham can add to his responsibilities. “I’ve talked with Ernie and he’s willing to come back and help out part-time,” Wickham said. The council approved reinstating Meyer, temporarily, and agreed to actively pursue filling the position.
Business is good in Lodi, say local officials. But as usual, there’s always room for improvement. With hopes of injecting an economic shot in the arm, the Lodi Chamber of Commerce has begun writing an ambitious downtown revitalization plan.
The Dane Village Board approved proposed changes to traffic signs in response to some citizens’ concerns that existing signs are not effective. Officer Doug Gehrke recommended the “reduce speed ahead” sign on South Military Road be moved south, so it will be 300 yards from the existing 30 mph sign. He also recommended that one 30 mph speed zone sign be added on South Military Road near West Street.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
While Mrs. Elgin Marsh was attending Elgin’s Jewelry alone, a young man entered the shop and began to nervously inspect various articles in the sporting good line. While he was looking things over, several customers walked in and Mrs. Marsh began attending to them while the man was deciding what to buy. The man left rather hurriedly, and Mrs. Marsh later noticed that a .22 caliber revolver worth $50 was missing.
On May 31, 1947, 24 guests gathered at the home of Mrs. Jerry Falk to honor her niece, Ruby Reddeman with a miscellaneous shower. The afternoon was spent playing bunco. Prizes were won by Ellen Ebert, Mrs. Parker Herwig, Mrs. Hulda Falk and Mrs. Richard Smith. The bride-to-be then opened her many useful and attractive gifts, after which, refreshments were served.
50 years ago
Many members of the 1972 Poynette High School senior class received awards and scholarships after Senior Night. Some of the awards were — William Puntney earned the $300 Sarah Livesy Brilliott Scholarship; the $100 Poynette Education Association scholarship went to Kathy Hoch; Jeffrey Clark earned the $200 PTA Scholarship; and the $200 Chamber Scholarship went to Larry Hebel.
Ray Johnson has been selected to succeed Joe Tuss as Columbia County Agricultural Agent. Johnson was selected from a field of three other candidates. Johnson has been Farm Management Agent in Columbia County for the past 17 years. He also serves as the treasurer of the Wisconsin County Agents Association and holds the rank of Associate Professor with the University of Wisconsin.
Linda Webster received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Webster was named to the Deans Honor List for seven months. She was elected to Kappa Delta Phi, the honor education fraternity. She is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a major in English, and plans to teach in Wisconsin.
25 years ago
Some birthdays are bigger than others. In 1998, both the state of Wisconsin and the Town of Dekorra will share a large one, as both will put on a sesquicentennial celebration of their 150th birthdays. Since the celebration is still in the early stages, the recent planning session is being centered around basic issues like determining a date and coming up with ideas.
A Poynette student has been honored by the Department of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Johanna Wolf was the recipient of the Organic Chemistry Achievement Award, which recognizes sophomores who are outstanding in organic chemistry. Wolf holds a 4.0 GPA and also received the Trytten Chemistry Award as a freshman.
Alexandria Wolf received the $100 Outstanding Botanist Award at UW-Stevens Point, which is based on GPA and faculty recommendations. Wolf is majoring in chemistry and minoring in biology, and has a 3.79 GPA. She has been on the Dean’s List for several semesters.