LODI
100 years ago
Hartwell Farwell, confessed slayer of Theophil Hosten, was admitted to $10,000 bail in superior court. Farwell was admitted to bail on motion of Fred Wylie, his attorney. It was granted on condition that he go to Mendota on his release, where he will be under observation.
75 years ago
Three young Lodi ladies, having completed the vigorous four-year training and experience program at the Methodist Hospital in Madison, are set to graduate. They are Clarice Brownrigg, Jeanne Skarda and Avis Smith. Brownrigg, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brownrigg, is a 1939 graduate of Lodi High School. Skarda, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Skarda, is a 1943 LHS graduate. Smith is the daughter of Ernest and Lillian Smith. All three ladies were under the Cadet Nurses program initiated during World War II.
Historic weather, the kind you can tell your grandchildren about, descended upon Lodi when the skies disgorged themselves of 17 inches of snow in a 30-hour period. There were wind gusts up to 40 mph that built up 10-foot snow drifts in spots. It led to Highway 113 being shut down for three days. Lodi was blocked from its milk supply for two whole days, when the Stevenson Dairy near Dane was completely marooned.
50 years ago
Laurie Ludke, the Lodi High School representative, won the Columbia County, and 2nd District American Legion Oratorical Contest at Lodi and West Bend. Speaking on some phase of the U.S. Constitution, Ludke now proceeds to compete in the state regional contest. In the 2nd District competition, she defeated champions from Dodge, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington counties.
Brooke Hibbard, Lodi’s Junior Miss, captured the title of third runner-up at the Wisconsin Junior Miss Pageant. She competed with Junior Misses from 27 cities in five categories. Hibbard played a bassoon solo, accompanied by Lucy Goeres, for the category of Creative and Performing Arts. Other categories were poise and appearance, physical fitness, scholastic achievement and the judges’ interview.
Earl Hillestad has announced the formation of a partnership with Bill Escher and Roger Hillestad. The partnership was formed for the express purpose of shifting some of the responsibilities so Earl can eventually retire. For the present, Earl will stay on as a senior partner until he can train someone to carry on with his furnace service and installation work. He will keep his car wash and water softener business.
25 years ago
Lodi School Board members agreed to move ahead on developing a four-period block schedule for Lodi High School, which will be implemented for the 1997-98 school year. LHS Principal Elaine Plank presented an eight-point proposal to the board for restructuring the class schedule, which calls for a 4-by-4 schedule where students would have four 90-minute classes per day.
Volunteer labor by area residents will match a $13,600 grant from the DNR, as citizens and the city officials work to maintain and expand Lodi’s forest of city trees. Lodi’s grant proposal, written by Friends of the Scenic Lodi Valley member Kevin Hinckley and others, tied for fourth in competition with 65 other communities that sought the grants. There were 43 cities that received state money for their projects.
School District of Lodi voters will decide four referendum questions during the April 1, 1997 elections, including approval or disapproval of an $18.5 million building program and a separate $1.7 million swimming pool. At issue are the costs for construction of a new high school, remodeling the current building into a second fifth through eighth grade building, and possible construction of a swimming pool connected to high school.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
The Dietz Eulberg rink of Portage took top honors in the Poynette Invitational Bonspiel, winning the First Event. Portage teams swept the invitational’s three events, with the Van Eps rink winning the Second Event, and the Dave Bogue rink winning the Third Event. The Rod Jamieson rink of Poynette was third in the First Event and the Dave Sanderson rink of Poynette was fourth in the Second Event. Two Poynette rinks placed in the top four of the Third Event — the Doc Emerson rink was second and the John Delaney rink was third.
More than 300,000 tons of fertilizer was applied to Wisconsin farm land in 1946, reports the soil specialist at the College of Agriculture. That’s a new record, and about a hundred times more than Badger State farmers were using in 1916.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Robson was the scene of the wedding of their son, Claire, and Miss Natalie Nelson, of Portage, on Jan. 31, 1947. Rev. David Schechter, of the Methodist Church, officiated the double-ring ceremony. The bride was pretty in a navy blue crepe dress with a corsage of red roses and white carnations. Marion Nelson, sister of the bride was maid of honor, while Roger Hebel, friend of the groom, was best man.
50 years ago
State property taxes and state income taxes totaling $13,366.20 were paid in 1971 by Wisconsin Power and Light company on property owned and income earned in the village. The Company’s state property tax on all operating property in Columbia County amounted to $399,004.15. Of this, local taxing units will receive $253,367.63 (63.5%). The county will get $77,805.81 (19.5%), and the state will get retain the remaining 17% ($67,830.71).
Lynn Hansen, of Poynette, will represent this area in the state finals of the Teenager Pageant on Aug. 19, 1972 in Madison. Her achievements consist of the Citizenship Award (’70, ’71), the National Honor Society (’70-’72), participating in the science symposium in Madison, president of the Girl Scouts, vice president and treasurer of AYO, and chair of her church youth group. She is a member of the Pep Band and Club, Curling Club, Spanish Club and Forensics.
Margaret Manthe, of Arlington, has been named Poynette High School’s Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow for 1972. She was chosen on the basis of her score in a written knowledge and attitude exam taken by all senior girls. She will also be awarded a charm from General Mills, sponsor of the program. There were 652,220 girls across 14,528 high schools in the country that took the 50-minute test.
25 years ago
Each year, Luther College in Iowa, hosts the Dorian Vocal Festival. At this competition, 1,400 of the best singers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Illinois and Missouri join their talents together for two days of singing, culminating in an evening concert. In 1997, it will mark the 47th anniversary of the festival. Four Poynette High School vocalists were chosen in 1997 — Laura Clark (alto), Tanya Rist (alto), Gary Laib (tenor) and Adam Hegge (bass).
Although its members acknowledged the decision would not be binding on a future board, members of the Poynette School Board unanimously passed a motion stating it supported keeping the Arlington and Dekorra elementary schools open.
The Poynette School Board got a bit of a science lesson at a meeting, as Director of Instruction Barb Wolfe, presented a review of the K-12 science curriculum. Wolfe said the curriculum committee is using a number of resources to help assess how well subjects like biology, physics, astronomy and earth science are being taught at different grade levels.