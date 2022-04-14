LODI
75 years ago
George and Delbert Kuhlman, Lodi’s newest father-son business team, announced thy are open for business in their new location east of the Ford Garage body shop. They will handle the McCormick Deering farm implement and parts line, and other lines of farm machinery.
The Dane Service Station went under new management and is operating under a new trademark. Lew Ogilvie, who has been operating the Shell Station on the corner of Highway 113 and Dane’s Main Street, recently sold out to a new organization, the Lodi Oil Co., Inc. The station is now being operated by Clarence Thistle.
The Red Cross War Fund drive has been completed in the Vienna Township. The quota was $115 and collections amounted to $196. The following workers too part in the drive — Mrs. Louis Bakke, Mrs. Melvin Knudsvig, Mrs. Nels Johnson, Mrs. Elmer Linder, Miss Evelyn Koch, Joe Lovick, James Leonard, Andrew Mell, Elmer Bruns, Lenard Midthum and LeRoy Haug.
50 years ago
Students from Mr. Ruesch’s social problems class at Lodi High School were among those elected to offices during County Youth Government Day activities at the Columbia County Administration Building in Portage on April 5, 1972. Students from eight high schools in the county took part. The students representing Lodi that were “elected” to office were Dan Kursevski (attorney), Carol Schwartz (clerk of court), Bill Groves (county clerk), Dave Wipperfurth (register of deeds), Lisa Irwin (treasurer) and Paul Gasser (sheriff). After being sworn in, the students then visited the offices to which they were elected.
Students who helped the Madison Area Technical College marketing club to win its third “Chapter of the Year” award at the 1972 State Leadership Conference of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) included Janice Hillestad and Paul Nolden. Hillestad served as State Treasurer of DECA during the 1971-72 year, and has held the offices of public relations chairman and treasurer in the Madison chapter. She is enrolled in the marketing program at MATC and employed at the Four Season’s Shop in Madison’s West Towne Mall. Nolden is a marketing student employed at Waunakee’s Koltes Lumber Co., and a member of the finance committee of the Madison club.
25 years ago
The city of Lodi received good marks on an audit report from the firm of Virchow Krause. Auditors told the council that for the first time in a number of years, the city has a positive balance of $70,000 in the general fund. “The average percentage of funds on hand for a community this size would be around 10-15% remaining in the general fund. Lodi is at about 6%, so it’s still a bit on the low side, but this is a big improvement from the past,” said Don Rahn of Virchow Krause.
The ballots have been counted and the referendum for the Lodi School District has been deemed successful. What’s next? The district is poised to swing into action to meet an ambitious timeline, according the Administrator Chuck Pursell, who hopes students will be attending school in a new building in the spring of 1999 — or at least the fall of 1999.
Lodi High School recently named new members of the National Honor Society. The seniors were Marissa Carr, Amy Durbin, Erika Schwengel, Denis Jones, Lisa Sauby, Lori Dohm, Jenny Ripp, Lindsay Schneider, Julie Koch and Stacy Jimieson. The new junior members are Rachel Beld, Laurie Clark, Lyndsay Heal, Stacy Karls, Rhonda Hegge, Derek Pertzborn, Chad Mitchell, Laurel Wipperfurth, Jason Goninen, Nate Pollock and Nate Scott.
POYNETTE
75 years ago
Plans for the All Wisconsin Sports Show, scheduled April 30-May 4, 1947 at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse are progressing. Among the cultural exhibits will be that of the Wisconsin Conservation Department. The feature of this display on wildlife and live fish will be four Black bear cubs from the Game Farm in Poynette. This will be the first time since 1941 that the Poynette farm will have a display.
Mrs. Geah Lothe, district deputy and Mrs. Johnson of the Sun Prairie camps were guests at the R.N.A meeting. The names of Mrs. Lavern Williamson and Joanne Resler were balloted for membership. The charter was draped for Mrs. Margaret Whalen.
George Sprecher, Assistant Superintendent of Fisheries, will be on hand at the meeting of the Columbia County Sportsman’s League. Sprecher will discuss fish propagation and planting in this area, a topic which caused much interest and discussion at its last meeting.
50 years ago
The 20 girls in the eighth grade Family Living class at Poynette Middle School sewed bean bags, which they presented to the first graders at Poynette Elementary School. The project, which involved the learning of specific sewing techniques by the eight grade girls, will be of real benefit to the first graders, for whom the physical activity of tossing bean bags will help develop motor perceptional skills. These in turn are related to the young children’s ability to learn to read, according to Bette Vangsnes, Family Living teacher and coordinator for the primary grade reading emphasis program under Title I.
Eulberg’s Men’s and Boys Shop of Portage, seeing the need for teachers in the field of Special Education, has set up a $10,000 scholarship fund to insure a yearly scholarship of $500 for an individual entering that field.
25 years ago
Career planning is easier to do in Poynette, thanks to the Poynette Community Career Center that recently opened at the high school and the Poynette Public Library. The center provides resources for adults aged 18 and older, who need assistance in career planning. It is also available to PHS students during the school day.
If a grant application is successful, the Poynette School District will receive funding that will take one step forward in the constant race to stay “technologically literate.” With the grant, three staff members would be hired by CESA 5 to divide their time among the 12 districts. The grant would provide CESA 5 with a total of $200,000, spread among the 12 districts.
Richard Knutson, Michael Allen and James Lembcke were elected to the Poynette Village Board. The trio will replace three current members who decided not to run for re-election. Knutson was the top vote-getter (365), followed by Allen (270) and Lembcke (255). Lesley Vogel was fourth with 237 votes.