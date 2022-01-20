LODI
100 years
Dr. T.O. Goeres has sold his dental business to Dr. S.C. McCaul, who has been associated with Goeres for about two years and is no stranger to Lodi and the vicinity. After March 1, 1922, McCaul will be sole owner.
75 years
The 24 boys and girls who attend Joint District School No. 4 in the village of Dane find the brick veneered building well supplied and amply furnished to meet their every need. One convenience of which the youngster are particularly proud is the fluorescent lighting system recently installed. The big furnace keep them comfortable on the coldest days.
A respite from the extreme cold weather was the only thing which saved the life of Harvey Morter, 82-year-old Okee resident, who suffered a stroke. Living only, Morter was stricken on Jan. 6, and fell to the kitchen floor, not found until two days later by his daughter-in-law, Vera Morter.
The Standard Service Station on the four corners, which for the past 26 months has been run under the partnership of John Brownrigg and Tom Ryan, became the sole property of Brownrigg on Jan. 1, 1947. Henceforth the name shall be Brownrigg’s Service, rather than B&R Service Store. Ryan sold his interest in the business due to health concerns.
50 years
A young artist from Lodi High School is among the 37 that will perform with the Milwaukee Symphony orchestra on Feb. 20, 1972. Lucy Goeres, a senior, was chosen as an honorable mention winner in the fifth annual Young Artists auditions in Milwaukee.
City workers Bill Ayers and Rod Maier, under the watch of Lodi Police Officer Bill Noll, have now installed a new warning flasher on Corner Street to alert motorists of a school crossing zone. After checking speeds, the Lodi Police requested the warning light, when it was noted some motorists were not aware of the 15 mph limit when school children were present.
D.A.R. Good Citizenship Awards were presented to Linda Abraham. Also selected on the basis of citizenship was Bill Groves, who will escort Abraham to the district meeting. In addition to a certificate of award, Abraham will be eligible to participate in the state competition for a scholarship and cash awards.
25 years
Members of the Lodi Common Council and Lodi Light and Water Utility Commission agreed to adopt a proposed two-person management system, replacing the current roles of city and utility administrators. Under the new management structure, both the city and utility will be served by two managers, an “inside” administrator and an “outside” administrator.
Construction of a new high school and future subdivisions west of Lodi will require building additional roads, if delays are to be prevented during the peak morning travel period. Except for a small number of cars driving from rural areas along Reynolds Road, Sauk Street is the only connection between Lodi and Lodi Middle School.
A Lodi rink won the Lodi Curling Club’s inaugural Women’s Bonspiel, which had a 12-team field. The Lodi rink, skipped by Tracy Sachtjen, with Jean Deans (third), Stephanie Radl (second) and Keeley Cook (lead), ran away with the first event title as the downed Medford’s Hatlestad rink, 11-1. Champions in the second event were also from Lodi. Shelly Pape led her rink of Lisa Landon, Donna Markgraf and Suzanne Lopp to a 9-3 victory in the final.
POYNETTE
75 years
Hester Hutchinson of Washington D.C, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hutchinson, formerly of Poynette, has sailed to Europe to serve as an American Res Cross worker in Germany. Hutchinson was formerly assistant to the Administrative Officer of the Dietetic Department at Walter Reed hospital in Washington. She received a commendation from the War Department for Meritorious Civilian Service.
Poynette High School’s revitalized basketeers continued their victory march when they trounced the Markesan five on the latter’s court, 53-34. Rooters from Poynette turned out in full force, chartered two buses and attended the game 125 strong.
The Village of Arlington has been granted a loan of $1,000 by the Federal Works Agency for the purpose of laying plans for a sewage system. This $1,000, which will be used to investigate the possibilities and lay plans for a sewer system in the village, will be paid back when and if the plan go through. In case of failure to complete a sewage system, they money does not need to be repaid.
50 years
Fifty-one second graders at Poynette Elementary School ate breakfast at the school, as part of their study of a social studies unit called, “The Needs of Man.” Teachers Maureen Bindl and June Johnson prepared and served hot cereal for their combined classes. The idea for the breakfast followed a film strip seen by the classes entitled, “Why Eat a Good Breakfast.” The children were asked to bring 10-15 cents to help defray the cost of the food.
A comprehensive zoning ordinance for Poynette was adopted during a special Board meeting. Of major concern to those along U.S. Highway 51 was the proposed setback of 80-feet from the center of the roadway for all businesses. After thorough discussion and consideration, this was changed to 30 feet.
Recent changes in graduation requirements at Poynette High School have been made. The number of credits needed for graduation will go from 18 to 24, which will be required by 1975. Thus the class of 1972, today’s seniors, will need 21 credits to graduate. The class of 1973 will need 22 and the class of 1974 will need 23. The class of 1975, today’s freshmen, will be the first class to graduate under the 24-credit total.
25 years
The Poynette Curling Club held the Poynette Bonspiel on the ice in their new quarters. fourteen teams were entered in the four-day event. The MacLeish rink won the championship by defeating the Riggio rink. The winning rink consisted of Bill MacLeish, Mary MacLeish, Mike, Koch and Chris Koch. The Riggio rink consists of Jim Riggio, Bonnie Mansfield, Kent Leonard and Sabrina Leonard.
The Aid Association for Lutheran Branch 1757 of Zion Lutheran Church in Arlington, recently worked at, and matched, funds for the Wyocena Manor Health Care Center. Branch 1757 matched funds of $700 to be used to improve the picnic area for the Health Center patients. The money was raised at a craft and bake sale in November 1996. Most recently, A.A.L Branch 1757 matched funds for Julie Falk, former Arlington-Poynette resident who has been stricken with cancer. A pancake breakfast was held on Dec. 22, 1996, to raise funds, which were matched up to $3,000.