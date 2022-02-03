LODI ENTERPRISE
75 years
Earl Hillestad, owner/manager of the local Gamble Store, announced that he had purchased the building in which his store is located, from William Breunig.
About 40 Columbia County residents interested in the future of the fishing on Lake Wisconsin attended a meeting in Lodi to discuss a fishway at the Prairie du Sac dam. Poynette, Okee, Lodi and the resort area up and down the lake were present.
John C. Robertson, 37, head of the Robertson Transportation Co., was awarded $50,000 in damages for the loss of his right eye in a beer bottle explosion. His attorney had originally sued for $25,000 and then amended the complaint. In Chicago for the trial, Robertson explained that it’s possible the Atlas Brewing Company, whom he had sued, would appeal to a higher court. The federal court jury deliberated four hours and 15 minutes before returning the verdict against the brewing company. Testimony showed that the brewery had failed to put a cover on the case of beer Robertson was handling when he was injured, and that the beer was improperly bottled, causing the explosion.
50 years
Laurie Ludke, a Lodi High School senior, will be the contestant representing the Lodi American Legion Post 216 in the Columbia County Oratorical Contest to be held at LHS on Feb. 3, 1972. Ludke has been active in forensics and chorus for two years, is on the staff of the school newspaper, and is a member of the Pep Club and A.F.S. She will also receive a $25 bond from Legion Post 216.
Private Ronald J. Munz, 18 of Lodi, recently completed a seven-week Tracker Vehicle Mechanic course at the U.S. Army Infantry School in Fort Benning, Georgia. During the course, he was trained to repair engines, transmissions, and the fuel, electrical and hydraulic systems of the Army’s track vehicles. He also learned to perform recovery operations for abandoned, damaged, disabled or mired vehicles. Munz is a 1971 graduate of Lodi High School.
Army Private First Class Roger J. Maier, 20 of Lodi, recently received the Combat Infantryman Badge while serving in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. The Badge is a unique and cherished award that is highly coveted by its recipients. The award was originated during World War II to recognize the role of the infantryman. The CIB can be awarded to only a member of an infantry unit of brigade, regimental or smaller size unit who has satisfactorily performed in active ground combat against a hostile force. Maier is a 1970 graduate of Lodi High School.
25 years
Final plans and approvals for Dane’s sewer main to the Madison Metropolitan Sanitary District could be finalized. Dane Public Works Director Dave Koenig presented his annual report on the maintenance and compliance with DNR rules of the village’s existing 1940s-era wastewater treatment plant. The plant currently violates pollution control standards on release of nitrates and chlorides into the groundwater, and is also considered to be too old, according to the report.
Safety education for Lodi’s students, construction of sidewalks and enforcement of traffic laws in areas where children are present are the main solutions to parental concerns about students’ safety while walking to and from school, Columbia County Sheriff Steve Rowe reported to the Common Council. Rowe reported that he visited Lodi twice and observed children coming home from school along Sauk Street, Strangeway Avenue, Clark Street, Madison Avenue and Palmer Parkway. Sauk Street was a big concern because of the amount of traffic and that sidewalks were missing in parts of the area.
A Baraboo man was sentenced to five years in prison as a result of a life-threatening stabbing of a Poynette man on Oct. 3, 1996 in the Town of West Point. Kirby Roberts, 46, was traveling toward Lodi with a friend, Kevin Spychalla, 32 of Poynette, and they became involved in the exchange of threats after a tire on their vehicle went flat. Roberts stabbed Spychalla twice during the argument.
POYNETTE PRESS
75 years
Sgt. Gilbert Kanzenbach Jr., of Pardeeville, will receive his honorable discharge from the United State Army on Feb. 3, 1947. He has been serving in the South Pacific and Japan, being wounded once in the leg by a Japanese bullet. He arrived home on Jan. 22, 1947.
A number of farmers from the Poynette area sold livestock to Oscar Mayer & Co. recently. Fredrick Kutz, Harry Bennett (both of Poynette), along with Edward Kutz, Harold Baerwolff, Melvin Risgward and Arthur Mielke (all of Arlington), sold a total of 76 fine hogs, which were trucked to Madison by Ervin Schultz of Arlington. R.M. Richards of Poynette, and the Schmidt Brothers of Arlington, were visitors to the Madison Stockyards, where Richards marketed seven nicely-finished hogs and a calf, and eight fine market hogs were sold by the Schmidts.
50 years
The first representative to the School Board in the history of Poynette High School was selected recently. Dan Geiger, is a 17-year-old junior, and will be the first student to participate in school board activities, under the recently adopted policy of accepting a student, non-voting member to discuss student-related issues with the Board.
Students of Poynette High School who drive cars to school are governed by the rules which are detailed in the district’s Policy Handbook. Parking of student vehicles is limited to the west section of the parking lot, in front of the school. Student parking is prohibited in the areas in back of the school or west of the Little Theater. Students are to register their vehicles with the office at the beginning of the year. There is to be no driving during regular school hours, unless permission is given from the principal.
Hooker’s Beach Gardens Resort has been sold by the Kacizak brothers (Hooker and Frank) to Richard and Doris Voit. The transaction was completed Feb. 1, 1972, and marks the end of more than a quarter-century that the Resort has been owned by the Kacizaks. It was in 1946 that they bough the Lodge, a deserted building. After adding a dining room and bar, with extensive remodeling, the Kacizaks started their annual Walleye Fishing Contest in 1952. In 1956, an eight-unit motel was added.
25 years
Candy Knuteson, coordinator of the Community Festival, says that volunteers are needed — not just people with great ideas, but people who actually want to do the work of making those ideas a reality. Knuteson said help is needed for the parade route, coordination of craft booths, arranging for trash removal, working with high school groups and more.
The Poynette Village Board took the first formal step toward creating a Special Assessment District covering the owners of 20 parcels of land on Valley Road. If the district is formed, it means the owners will pay for a number of improvements, including the installation of curb and gutters, storm sewer, a water main and repaving of the road. Village Administrator Dave Tebo said the plan calls for assessments to total $190,000, with landowners being assessed between $5,000-$11,000 over a 10-year period, depending on the amount of property owned.
Jamie Wills, of Poynette and a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville majoring in Biology/Pre-Med, helped raise nearly $2,000 for charity organizations during the UW-Platteville Thanksgiving Charity Drive. Wills is treasurer of the UWP Residence Hall Council.